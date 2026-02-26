ETV Bharat / state

Body Of Assam Youth Found In Cuttack, Probe Launched

Police said the deceased has been identified as Rohan Kakti, working with the physiotherapy department of Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) in Olatpur. His body has been sent for autopsy, and further investigation has been initiated to ascertain whether it was a murder or suicide, police added.

Niali: The body of a youth hailing from Assam was found on Thursday under mysterious circumstances in the New Colony area under Olatpur police station of Odisha's Cuttack, police said.

"Rohan Kakti, a resident of Kavitha Complex in Nawa Colony under Oltpur police station, was found dead on Thursday morning. He had been staying here on rent since July 2025. He had gone to his house 10 to 12 days ago in Assam and returned yesterday (Wednesday). Some children informed me this morning (Thursday) about the body. When I saw it, I informed the Olatpur police station. They seized the body and informed his family," Biswajit Mohanty, who rented his house to Kakti, said.

Cuttack Sadar Subdivisional police officer (SDPO) Vijay Kumar Mallick said the Olatpur police station received information that the body of a youth from Assam was found near the Kavitha Complex in the New Colony.

"The police reached the spot, recovered the body and informed his family. The investigation will be further expanded after the family members reach the spot. A youth who was with him is being questioned in connection with this incident. The forensic team reached the spot for evidence collection. The cause of death is still not known," he added.