Minor Girl Found Dead In Dehradun’s Vikasnagar, Police Hunt For Missing Cousin

Dehradun: A minor girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the Chandipur area of Vikasnagar on Wednesday. According to Dehradun Police, the body of the girl was found around 100 metres from her residence. Preliminary information suggests that she had gone out with her cousin shortly before the incident.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said a detailed investigation is underway. He confirmed that the girl’s cousin, who was last seen with her, is currently absconding. A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team has reached the spot to collect evidence.

Police said the murder took place in the Chandipur area of Vikasnagar. The girl was allegedly attacked on the head with a heavy object, after which her body was dumped in bushes along the roadside. Investigators suspect the involvement of a young man from the victim’s extended family. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Vikasnagar Kotwali police station. Meanwhile, police teams are working to piece together the sequence of events, including the missing cousin who accompanied the deceased girl. Authorities are trying to determine whether he is also a victim or has a direct connection to the crime. Police say the case can only be fully unravelled after locating and questioning him. Multiple teams have been deployed to trace the youth, who is considered a crucial link in the investigation.