Body Of A Minor Girl Was Found Bludgeoned By A Stone In Wardha
Sawangi police haS launched a massive manhunt to nab the accused.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 7:12 PM IST
Nagpur: In a shocking incident that has been reported, a 12-year-old girl was brutally bludgeoned to death with a stone in a village under the jurisdiction of the Sawangi police station. This minor girl was found in an unclothed condition in a farmhouse, and police said she was also sexually assaulted.
The incident has sparked complete shock and outrage in the area, as a tense atmosphere prevails in their village. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Pankaj Bhoyar stated, "A case has been registered in this incident, and three suspects have been arrested."
Bhoyar also expressed his suspicions that the victim was sexually assaulted before being murdered.
The village, where the crime was committed, falls under the jurisdiction of the Sawangi police station. It is close to Wardha city. The girl's body was discovered around 6:00 PM on Wednesday in a farmhouse near the village. As the information circulated, large crowds of locals gathered at the crime scene.
"In a village in Wardha district, a minor girl was sexually assaulted and murdered by a depraved individual. This is a truly unfortunate incident. The police administration took immediate action and registered a case. Three suspects have been arrested. The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) is conducting further investigations," said Bhoyar.
Search for the prime accused is underway
Taking serious cognisance of this incident, senior officials, including Wardha District Superintendent of Police (SP) Saurabhkumar Agrawal and Additional SP Sadashiv Waghmare, arrived at the crime scene immediately. The police conducted a panchnama (crime scene inspection) and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.
Police said a search for the accused has been launched and their teams are on the manhunt. The victim girl's family members are all farm labourers who live on daily wages. The girl's murder has left the family completely devastated in grief.
Meanwhile, the police recorded the statements of the victim's family members till late at night. A large force of police has been deployed in the neighbourhood where this crime occurred.