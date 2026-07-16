ETV Bharat / state

Body Of A Minor Girl Was Found Bludgeoned By A Stone In Wardha

A body of a minor girl was found bludgeoned by a stone in a cowshed, in a village under Sawangi police station, in Wardha. Police have arrested accused ( ETV Bharat )

Nagpur: In a shocking incident that has been reported, a 12-year-old girl was brutally bludgeoned to death with a stone in a village under the jurisdiction of the Sawangi police station. This minor girl was found in an unclothed condition in a farmhouse, and police said she was also sexually assaulted.

The incident has sparked complete shock and outrage in the area, as a tense atmosphere prevails in their village. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Pankaj Bhoyar stated, "A case has been registered in this incident, and three suspects have been arrested."

Bhoyar also expressed his suspicions that the victim was sexually assaulted before being murdered.

The village, where the crime was committed, falls under the jurisdiction of the Sawangi police station. It is close to Wardha city. The girl's body was discovered around 6:00 PM on Wednesday in a farmhouse near the village. As the information circulated, large crowds of locals gathered at the crime scene.

"In a village in Wardha district, a minor girl was sexually assaulted and murdered by a depraved individual. This is a truly unfortunate incident. The police administration took immediate action and registered a case. Three suspects have been arrested. The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) is conducting further investigations," said Bhoyar.