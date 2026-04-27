ETV Bharat / state

Man Killed, Body Found Hidden In Iron Trunk In Gurugram; Two Arrested

Gurugram: A 24-year-old man was allegedly killed and his body was hidden inside an iron trunk in Sector-54 of Gurugram. The crime was committed on April 25, and the body was recovered the same day after the victim’s brother informed police.

The deceased has been identified as Aman, a native of Saharsa district in Bihar. Police have registered a murder case and arrested two accused of the murder. The victim’s wife is also being questioned on suspicion.

According to the victim’s brother, Uma, Aman was in a live-in relationship with a woman who allegedly wanted to leave him and marry another man called Sonu. Uma said that Aman had come to know about Sonu and thought that he could become an obstacle in their plans.

He alleged that Sonu, along with his friend Mohammad Miraj and the woman, conspired to kill Aman. “We had warned my brother several times about the woman, but he refused to leave her," Uma said.