Man Killed, Body Found Hidden In Iron Trunk In Gurugram; Two Arrested
The deceased has been identified as Aman, a native of Saharsa district in Bihar.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
Gurugram: A 24-year-old man was allegedly killed and his body was hidden inside an iron trunk in Sector-54 of Gurugram. The crime was committed on April 25, and the body was recovered the same day after the victim’s brother informed police.
The deceased has been identified as Aman, a native of Saharsa district in Bihar. Police have registered a murder case and arrested two accused of the murder. The victim’s wife is also being questioned on suspicion.
According to the victim’s brother, Uma, Aman was in a live-in relationship with a woman who allegedly wanted to leave him and marry another man called Sonu. Uma said that Aman had come to know about Sonu and thought that he could become an obstacle in their plans.
He alleged that Sonu, along with his friend Mohammad Miraj and the woman, conspired to kill Aman. “We had warned my brother several times about the woman, but he refused to leave her," Uma said.
He further said that after the murder, the woman herself informed him over the phone about the crime and that the body had been hidden in a trunk. However, police have identified the woman as Aman’s wife.
Police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said Aman had been living in Gurugram with his wife. His body was found inside a trunk on Sunday with injuries of sharp weapon on his neck and burn marks on his face.
"Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim’s wife and the accused Sonu were in an illicit relationship, which Aman had come to know. This had led to a dispute a few days before the incident. It is alleged that Sonu, along with his associate Mohammad Miraj, conspired and carried out the murder," the spokesperson said.
Police are also investigating whether the wife was also involved in the conspiracy. The body has been sent for postmortem examination, and further investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events and the role of each accused.
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