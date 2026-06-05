Body Exhumed in Kashipur On High Court Orders, Sent For Fresh Post-Mortem In Suspected Murder Case
The exhumation was carried out under the supervision of police officials, administrative authorities and forensic experts.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 11:00 PM IST
Rudrapur: Authorities in Kashipur, Uttarakhand, exhumed the body of a young man from his grave and sent it to Haldwani for a fresh post-mortem examination as part of an ongoing investigation into his death after the Nainital High Court orders.
The exhumation was carried out under the supervision of police officials, administrative authorities and forensic experts. Officials said a second post-mortem was necessary to determine the exact cause of death and examine other aspects of the case.
According to authorities, certain facts that surfaced during the investigation raised doubts about the circumstances surrounding the death. During the hearing of the case, the High Court directed that the body be re-examined, following which the district administration and police completed the necessary formalities and carried out the operation.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Kashipur, Abhay Pratap Singh, said the body was exhumed in accordance with legal procedures and under police supervision. Adequate security arrangements were made at the site to prevent any disruption, while the entire process was recorded in a video and documented.
Forensic experts were also present during the exhumation and conducted a preliminary inspection before the body was taken into custody and transported to Haldwani for further examination.
Circle Officer Prashant Kumar said the investigation would move forward once the post-mortem report is received, and appropriate legal action would be taken based on its findings. He added that police and other agencies are examining all aspects of the case and collecting evidence.
Imran, a resident of Katoratal in Kashipur, filed a petition before the High Court stating that his son was found dead on the terrace of their house on May 16. Blood was reportedly found on the floor and bedsheet near the body.
After the initial post-mortem, the family buried the deceased. However, Imran later approached the court alleging that his son had been murdered. He said that injury marks were visible below the victim’s ear and requested a second post-mortem to determine the actual cause of death.
Justice Rakesh Thapliyal directed that the body be exhumed and subjected to a fresh post-mortem examination and report to be submitted before the court.
The court also ordered to form a panel of doctors from Sushila Tiwari Government Medical College to conduct the examination and submit its findings. The hearing in the matter is scheduled on June 15.
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