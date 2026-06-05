ETV Bharat / state

Body Exhumed in Kashipur On High Court Orders, Sent For Fresh Post-Mortem In Suspected Murder Case

Rudrapur: Authorities in Kashipur, Uttarakhand, exhumed the body of a young man from his grave and sent it to Haldwani for a fresh post-mortem examination as part of an ongoing investigation into his death after the Nainital High Court orders.

The exhumation was carried out under the supervision of police officials, administrative authorities and forensic experts. Officials said a second post-mortem was necessary to determine the exact cause of death and examine other aspects of the case.

According to authorities, certain facts that surfaced during the investigation raised doubts about the circumstances surrounding the death. During the hearing of the case, the High Court directed that the body be re-examined, following which the district administration and police completed the necessary formalities and carried out the operation.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Kashipur, Abhay Pratap Singh, said the body was exhumed in accordance with legal procedures and under police supervision. Adequate security arrangements were made at the site to prevent any disruption, while the entire process was recorded in a video and documented.

Forensic experts were also present during the exhumation and conducted a preliminary inspection before the body was taken into custody and transported to Haldwani for further examination.