3 More Bodies Retrieved From Arunachal Accident Site
At least 20 bodies have been recovered from the accident site since Friday, and the bodies were handed over to the families.
By PTI
Published : December 14, 2025 at 6:18 PM IST
Itanagar: Three more bodies were retrieved on Sunday from the deep gorge in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district, where a mini-truck with 22 labourers onboard from Assam fell, a senior official said.
So far, 20 bodies have been recovered from the accident site since Friday, State Disaster Management Secretary Dani Salu said in a statement here. The bodies were handed over to the families, Salu said.
The accident happened on the evening of December 8, around 40 km from Hayuliang in the district. On the evening of December 10, one survivor managed to climb out of the gorge and reach a nearby Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) labour camp, following which the authorities were alerted.
The search operation by a joint team of the NDRF and Army resumed at 6 am on Sunday, after it ended for the day on Saturday evening due to low visibility, Salu said.
According to initial reports, the labourers were travelling through a difficult stretch when the accident occurred. The force of the fall caused extensive damage to the vehicle, complicating the rescue process.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condoled the loss of lives in the incident. In a post on PMO's X handle, he stated, "Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."
