Bodies Of Woman, Her Two Daughters Recovered From Well In Rajasthan; Suicide Suspected

Sirohi: The bodies of a young woman and her two daughters, including an infant, were recovered from a well at a village here on Tuesday. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide, but the exact cause of death is being ascertained.

The incident has come to light from Dibdi village in Padar Panchayat under Mandar police station limits. It has been learnt that Jamna Devi, 25, wife of Kewaram Rebari along with her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter and another newborn daughter was living at her parents' home in the village.

According to the police, the family members noticed that Jamna and her two children were missing from the house and began searching for them along with fellow villagers. During the search, the family members became suspicious about an old well located some distance from the house. When the villagers looked into the well, they saw a 'dupatta' (scarf) and the body of a child inside. They immediately informed the police and the administration. Mandar police arrived and launched a rescue operation with the help of local villagers. The excessive water was pumped with a motor and generator and the three bodies were then retrieved with the help of ropes.