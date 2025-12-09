Bodies Of Woman, Her Two Daughters Recovered From Well In Rajasthan; Suicide Suspected
The woman along with her two daughters went missing from her parent's home and their bodies were later fished out from the well.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 4:55 PM IST
Sirohi: The bodies of a young woman and her two daughters, including an infant, were recovered from a well at a village here on Tuesday. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide, but the exact cause of death is being ascertained.
The incident has come to light from Dibdi village in Padar Panchayat under Mandar police station limits. It has been learnt that Jamna Devi, 25, wife of Kewaram Rebari along with her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter and another newborn daughter was living at her parents' home in the village.
According to the police, the family members noticed that Jamna and her two children were missing from the house and began searching for them along with fellow villagers. During the search, the family members became suspicious about an old well located some distance from the house. When the villagers looked into the well, they saw a 'dupatta' (scarf) and the body of a child inside. They immediately informed the police and the administration. Mandar police arrived and launched a rescue operation with the help of local villagers. The excessive water was pumped with a motor and generator and the three bodies were then retrieved with the help of ropes.
Considering the gravity of the incident, senior officials of the district administration and police also reached the spot and took stock of the situation. A large crowd of villagers gathered at the scene. The three bodies were sent for post-mortem examination by a medical board and then handed over to the family members.
Mandar Station House Officer Praveen Acharya said that the initial investigation suggests it is a case of suicide. However, the exact reasons behind it are yet to be ascertained. The investigation is being conducted from all angles, he said. It was not immediately known whether the woman was embroiled in a dispute with her husband and in-laws. Further details into the case are awaited.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
