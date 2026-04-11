Bodies Of Vrindavan Boat Capsize Victims Reach Punjab, CM Mann To Attend Cremation
Among the victims are seven members of a family from Geeta Colony in Jagraon who were among the group of 120 pilgrims on the trip.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST
Ludhiana: The bodies of devotees who died in a boat capsize in Uttar Pradesh on Friday have reached their native places in Punjab's Ludhiana on Saturday. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is expected to attend the cremation in Jagraon, officials said.
Among the victims are seven members of a family from Geeta Colony in Jagraon who have been identified as Kavita Bahl, Charanjit, Pinky, Madhur Bahl, Ishant Kataria, Sapna and Hassan. Medical authorities at the Vrindavan Joint Hospital said the deceased include six men and four women.
A boat with tourists, primarily from Punjab, capsized in the Yamuna River in Mathura's Vrindavan, leaving 10 people dead, 22 injured, and five missing, officials said. Most of the victims were from Jagraon and Dugri areas of Ludhiana, officials said, adding that a group of about 120 pilgrims from Jagraon's Shri Banke Bihari Club had left for a four-day trip to Vrindavan in two buses on April 9.
"I spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Ji regarding the Mathura boat accident.. Every possible assistance will be provided to the victims," Mann posted on X.
ਮਥੁਰਾ ਕਿਸ਼ਤੀ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਦੇ ਸੰਬੰਧ ਵਿੱਚ ਉੱਤਰ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਯੋਗੀ ਜੀ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ..ਪੀੜਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਹਰ ਸੰਭਵ ਸਹਾਇਤਾ ਪ੍ਰਦਾਨ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ..— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 10, 2026
According to an official statement issued here, Mann is in constant touch with the Uttar Pradesh government for relief and rescue operations.
Three bodies of Rakesh Gulati, his wife Anju Gulati and one Minu Bansal reached the Dugri area on Saturday morning and were handed over to their respective family members, who were inconsolable. A relative of Minu said they have no information about her daughter, Dinky Bansal.
Nasib Chand, a relative of one of the deceased, broke down while speaking. "We sent them for 'darshan', not for this. Who could imagine that a 'yatra' for 'punya' would end in such pain? Our homes were lit with 'diyas' for their safe return. Now we will light their pyres," he said.
Atam Nagar's AAP MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu said that altogether three bodies have reached so far. Their cremation will take place on Saturday, he added.
Cabinet Minister Hardip Singh Mundian expressed grief over the incident. "The Uttar Pradesh government should take strict action against those responsible for this incident. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet the bereaved family," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a compensation of Rs two lakh from PMNRF to the next kin of each deceased and an ex gratia of Rs 50,000 to the injured.
The Prime Minister has announced that an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. https://t.co/Vs25tsmisK— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 10, 2026
Family members of the deceased told ETV Bharat that this is the outcome of huge negligence, as the speed of the boat was very high and it was overcapacitated. "There was a capacity of about 15 passengers, while it had accommodated 40 passengers. Despite taking out four passengers at the starting point, the tragedy couldn't be averted. Even life jackets were not provided. Action must be taken on those responsible for it," they added.
Those missing have been identified as Manik Tandon, Pankaj Malhotra, Rishab Sharma, Yash Bhalla and Monika. Among the 22 injured, Pinki, Manju, Savita, Tanish Jain, Rekha, Rajinder Kaur, Saroj, and Dolly are undergoing treatment, while the condition of others is stated to be stable, said an official statement.
Search operations are being carried out by police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire services, civil defence teams, the Army and local divers, while the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are also expected to join the efforts soon, officials said.
The district administration has issued several helpline numbers — 0565 2403200, 9454417512, 9454417583 and 9454401103 — for information and assistance.
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