ETV Bharat / state

Bodies Of Vrindavan Boat Capsize Victims Reach Punjab, CM Mann To Attend Cremation

Ludhiana: The bodies of devotees who died in a boat capsize in Uttar Pradesh on Friday have reached their native places in Punjab's Ludhiana on Saturday. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is expected to attend the cremation in Jagraon, officials said.

Among the victims are seven members of a family from Geeta Colony in Jagraon who have been identified as Kavita Bahl, Charanjit, Pinky, Madhur Bahl, Ishant Kataria, Sapna and Hassan. Medical authorities at the Vrindavan Joint Hospital said the deceased include six men and four women.

A boat with tourists, primarily from Punjab, capsized in the Yamuna River in Mathura's Vrindavan, leaving 10 people dead, 22 injured, and five missing, officials said. Most of the victims were from Jagraon and Dugri areas of Ludhiana, officials said, adding that a group of about 120 pilgrims from Jagraon's Shri Banke Bihari Club had left for a four-day trip to Vrindavan in two buses on April 9.

"I spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Ji regarding the Mathura boat accident.. Every possible assistance will be provided to the victims," Mann posted on X.

According to an official statement issued here, Mann is in constant touch with the Uttar Pradesh government for relief and rescue operations.

Three bodies of Rakesh Gulati, his wife Anju Gulati and one Minu Bansal reached the Dugri area on Saturday morning and were handed over to their respective family members, who were inconsolable. A relative of Minu said they have no information about her daughter, Dinky Bansal.

Nasib Chand, a relative of one of the deceased, broke down while speaking. "We sent them for 'darshan', not for this. Who could imagine that a 'yatra' for 'punya' would end in such pain? Our homes were lit with 'diyas' for their safe return. Now we will light their pyres," he said.