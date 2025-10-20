ETV Bharat / state

Bodies Of Two Young Men Found In Gaya: Family Alleges Murder Over Old Rivalry

In Gaya's Naili village, the bodies of Vishal Raj and Yashraj Kumar were found near a drain, sparking outrage among family and locals.

Family members of the deceased
Family members of the deceased
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 20, 2025 at 11:38 AM IST

Gaya: The discovery of the bodies of two young men, Vishal Raj and his cousin Yashraj Kumar, on Sunday near a drain in Naili village under the Magadh Medical Police Station jurisdiction has caused widespread anger and grief among residents and family members. Both men, residents of the Gewal Bigha neighbourhood in Bihar's Gaya, were found dead under suspicious circumstances, prompting a police investigation.

Vishal Raj received the President’s Volunteer Award in 2022 for his contributions to the National Security Advisory Service (NSS).

The discovery led to protests in which family and locals blocked a road near Sikaria turn, demanding swift justice. Police intervened to clear the blockade and assured a thorough investigation.

Locals protest over the suspicious death of the youth in Gaya
Locals protest over the suspicious death of the youth in Gaya

According to Station House Officer Krishna Kumar, the police are examining all leads, including reports that a party had taken place at the site where the bodies were found. The police have seized evidence and assured that the culprits will be arrested soon.

The family members allege that the murders were the result of an old rivalry, stating that Vishal and Yashraj were being threatened by criminals to compromise in a case. They believe this enmity led to their deaths and the bodies being abandoned near the drain, though the exact cause of death is pending the post-mortem report.

The family members demanded strict punishment for those responsible.

