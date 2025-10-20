ETV Bharat / state

Bodies Of Two Young Men Found In Gaya: Family Alleges Murder Over Old Rivalry

Gaya: The discovery of the bodies of two young men, Vishal Raj and his cousin Yashraj Kumar, on Sunday near a drain in Naili village under the Magadh Medical Police Station jurisdiction has caused widespread anger and grief among residents and family members. Both men, residents of the Gewal Bigha neighbourhood in Bihar's Gaya, were found dead under suspicious circumstances, prompting a police investigation.

Vishal Raj received the President’s Volunteer Award in 2022 for his contributions to the National Security Advisory Service (NSS).

The discovery led to protests in which family and locals blocked a road near Sikaria turn, demanding swift justice. Police intervened to clear the blockade and assured a thorough investigation.