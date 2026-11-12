ETV Bharat / state

Bodies Of Two Teens Recovered From Well In Mokama Village, Two More Friends Still Missing

Mokama police at incident site on Thursday ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Police have been left stunned, and locals terrified, after the bodies of two of four missing teenagers from Barharpur village in Mokama near the Bihar capital were found murdered and dumped inside a well on Thursday.

The news of the incident caused a stir in Barharpur village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Mokama police station. Local divers have recovered the bodies of two teenagers from the well so far. They have been identified as Rajnish Kumar and Anmol Kumar. A search is ongoing for the other two.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Mokama Station House Officer (SHO) Kunal Kumar and Barh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ram Krishna arrived at the scene, confirmed the incident, and have begun an investigation. The two recovered bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations. According to Harilal Bind, the father of one of the victims — Sonu Kumar (15) — his son left home at 8 am after receiving a call from a friend, and never returned. Later, at 3 pm, he received a call, informing him that his son had been murdered and the body thrown into a well. There is no sign of his bicycle, on which he had left home. The investigating team is draining water from the well to search for other bodies. A large police contingent has reached the site, and the investigation is proceeding based on statements provided by the victims' families.