ETV Bharat / state

Bodies Of Two Malayali Women Murdered In California, the US, Reach Homes In Keralam

The victims Anjana Hari (left) and Ann Mary Mathew with Anila Baby (centre) of Kottayam who is currently in custody in California. Anila faces first-degree murder charges in the United States. ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam/Thrissur: The mortal remains of two Malayali women who were allegedly murdered by their friend in California arrived at Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery, Ernakulam on Monday, nearly a month after the August 28 incident.

The bodies of Anjana Hari, 35, from Mudikkode in Thrissur, and Ann Mary Mathew, 35, from Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram, reached the airport around 10 AM. Their relatives received the bodies after completing the required procedures.

The killings in California had shocked the Malayali community in the United States and Kerala. Anila Baby, 32, hailing from Munnilavu in Kottayam and a friend of the victims, was arrested in connection with the double murder. She is currently in custody in California and faces first-degree murder charges.

According to the information provided by police, Ann Mary was killed at an apartment in San Jose, while Anjana was allegedly killed in a separate incident in Milpitas. The exact motive for the killings remains under investigation.

The repatriation of the bodies was delayed because of mandatory legal, autopsy and other formalities in California. The Indian Consulate in San Francisco, expatriate organisations, NORKA Roots and the central and state governments were involved in coordinating the process.