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Bodies Of Two Malayali Women Murdered In California, the US, Reach Homes In Keralam

Anjana Hari from Thrissur, and Ann Mary Mathew from Thiruvananthapuram, were murdered on August 28 and their bodies were taken to Thrissur and Kottayam, respectively.

BODIES OF MALAYALI WOMEN REACH HOME ANJANA HARI 35 MUDIKKODE THRISSUR ANN MARY MATHEW 35 KESAVADASAPURAM ANILA BABY FACES MURDER CHARGES
The victims Anjana Hari (left) and Ann Mary Mathew with Anila Baby (centre) of Kottayam who is currently in custody in California. Anila faces first-degree murder charges in the United States. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 21, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST

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Ernakulam/Thrissur: The mortal remains of two Malayali women who were allegedly murdered by their friend in California arrived at Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery, Ernakulam on Monday, nearly a month after the August 28 incident.

The bodies of Anjana Hari, 35, from Mudikkode in Thrissur, and Ann Mary Mathew, 35, from Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram, reached the airport around 10 AM. Their relatives received the bodies after completing the required procedures.

The killings in California had shocked the Malayali community in the United States and Kerala. Anila Baby, 32, hailing from Munnilavu in Kottayam and a friend of the victims, was arrested in connection with the double murder. She is currently in custody in California and faces first-degree murder charges.

According to the information provided by police, Ann Mary was killed at an apartment in San Jose, while Anjana was allegedly killed in a separate incident in Milpitas. The exact motive for the killings remains under investigation.

The repatriation of the bodies was delayed because of mandatory legal, autopsy and other formalities in California. The Indian Consulate in San Francisco, expatriate organisations, NORKA Roots and the central and state governments were involved in coordinating the process.

After reaching Ernakulam, Anjana’s body was taken to her family home at Vilangannur/Mudikkode in Thrissur. Funeral rites are scheduled to be held at the residence at 5 PM on Monday.

Ann Mary’s mortal remains were taken to Kottayam. Her funeral is scheduled for Tuesday at the Pallam Buchanan St Ignatius Jacobite Syrian Church in Kurichi, the parish associated with her husband’s family.

Also read

Indian-Origin Woman Arrested For Killing 2 Malayali Friends In US

Two Malayali Women Killed in California; Friend Taken Into Custody

TAGGED:

BODIES OF MALAYALI WOMEN REACH HOME
ANJANA HARI 35 MUDIKKODE THRISSUR
ANN MARY MATHEW 35 KESAVADASAPURAM
ANILA BABY FACES MURDER CHARGES
CALIFORNIA KILLINGS SHOCK MALAYALIS

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