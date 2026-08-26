Bodies Of Two Children, Four Women Found Floating In Karnataka's Bhutnal Lake; Probe Underway
Bodies of four women and two children were found floating near the edge of Bhutnal Lake on the outskirts of Vijayapura city in Karnataka.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST
Vijayapura: Mystery shrouds the death of six persons, includuing four women and two children, whose bodies were found floating in Bhutnal Lake on the outskirts of Karnataka's Vijayapura city on Wednesday.
While the cause of the deaths is yet to be ascertained, police said there is a suspicion that the victims may have slipped into the lake while watching it from the edge.
Receiving information, City Deputy SP Nagaraj, Adarsh Nagar Police Station PSI Sitaram Lamani, along with other staff and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot, and recovered the bodies from the water body.
The identities and addresses of the deceased are not yet known. An investigation is underway to identify the victims and ascertain how they ended up in the lake.
Further details will be updated after availing more information on the investigation and post mortem examination.