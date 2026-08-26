ETV Bharat / state

Bodies Of Two Children, Four Women Found Floating In Karnataka's Bhutnal Lake; Probe Underway

Vijayapura: Mystery shrouds the death of six persons, includuing four women and two children, whose bodies were found floating in Bhutnal Lake on the outskirts of Karnataka's Vijayapura city on Wednesday.

While the cause of the deaths is yet to be ascertained, police said there is a suspicion that the victims may have slipped into the lake while watching it from the edge.

Receiving information, City Deputy SP Nagaraj, Adarsh ​​Nagar Police Station PSI Sitaram Lamani, along with other staff and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot, and recovered the bodies from the water body.