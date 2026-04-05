Bodies Of Two Brothers Found Inside Flat In Delhi's Dwarka
The bodies were found without external injuries with police investigating all angles in the case.
Published : April 5, 2026 at 12:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The bodies of two brothers were found inside a flat under mysterious circumstances in Dwarka area of South-West Delhi on Saturday night, police said.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Niharika Bhatt said that a police team arrived at the scene after receiving the information and two bodies were found inside the flat, bearing no visible external injuries. The deceased have been identified as Devender Kumar and Amit, who are reported to be biological brothers. Both men are estimated to be between 40 and 45 years of age.
Bhatt said that action is being taken in the matter under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the investigation is proceeding while taking all possible angles into consideration.
“To gather evidence from the scene, the police also summoned a crime team and forensic experts, who conducted a meticulous inspection of the site. Residents in the vicinity of the flat are being questioned in an effort to gather further details regarding the incident. The police are also attempting to ascertain the exact circumstances under which the two men died,” she added. Police have taken the bodies into custody and initiated an investigation.
The incident has created an atmosphere of panic among the residents of the Dwarka area. The police have stated that further action will be taken based on the findings of the post-mortem report and the ongoing investigation.
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