ETV Bharat / state

Bodies Of Two Brothers Found Inside Flat In Delhi's Dwarka

Police outside the flat where bodies of two brothers were found in Dwarka, Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The bodies of two brothers were found inside a flat under mysterious circumstances in Dwarka area of South-West Delhi on Saturday night, police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Niharika Bhatt said that a police team arrived at the scene after receiving the information and two bodies were found inside the flat, bearing no visible external injuries. The deceased have been identified as Devender Kumar and Amit, who are reported to be biological brothers. Both men are estimated to be between 40 and 45 years of age.

Bhatt said that action is being taken in the matter under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the investigation is proceeding while taking all possible angles into consideration.