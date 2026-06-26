Three Youths Who Died In Qatar Factory Fire Laid To Rest In Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Their bodies arrived in Thiruvananthapuram by air on Friday and were transported to their respective places in ambulances
Published : June 26, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Tirunelveli: The mortal remains of three men from Tirunelveli district, who lost their lives in a factory fire in Qatar, were laid to rest in their hometown on Friday.
The deceased are Pavith (26) from Chidambarapuram near Palavoor, Sajithkumar (24) from Sivakamipuram near Panagudi, and Subin (25) from Azhagiya Nambiyapuram.
Their bodies arrived in Thiruvananthapuram by air on Friday and were then transported to their respective places in ambulance.
Deputy Tahsildar Kumar visited the home of Subin from Azhagiya Nambiyapuram, Panagudi to pay his respects.
Similarly, Radhapuram Tahsildar Villudaiyar visited the home of Sajithkumar in Sivakamipuram, and Tahsildar Subbulakshmi visited the home of Pavith in Palavoor to pay their respects.
After the final rites were concluded, the bodies of the three youths were laid to rest.
The sight of relatives wailing uncontrollably on seeing the bodies was heart-wrenching for everyone present on the spot.
According to sources, a massive fire broke out at Barzan Gas Plant located in Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar on June 21.
Hundreds of workers from India are employed in this factory, including a significant number from Tamil Nadu.
Three of the victims who died in the fire belonged to Tamil Nadu.
Subsequently, the Indian Embassy in Qatar took steps to sent the bodies to their hometown.
Earlier, Chief Minister Joseph Vijay had ordered an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each of the three men who lost their lives in this accident.
It is noteworthy that Christopher, MLA of ruling TVK from Radhapuram constituency, handed over the cheques for this relief amount to their parents on June 23.
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