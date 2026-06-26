ETV Bharat / state

Three Youths Who Died In Qatar Factory Fire Laid To Rest In Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli

File photo of two youths among the three from Tamil Nadu who died in the fire accident in Qatar ( ETV Bharat )

Tirunelveli: The mortal remains of three men from Tirunelveli district, who lost their lives in a factory fire in Qatar, were laid to rest in their hometown on Friday.

The deceased are Pavith (26) from Chidambarapuram near Palavoor, Sajithkumar (24) from Sivakamipuram near Panagudi, and Subin (25) from Azhagiya Nambiyapuram.

Their bodies arrived in Thiruvananthapuram by air on Friday and were then transported to their respective places in ambulance.

Deputy Tahsildar Kumar visited the home of Subin from Azhagiya Nambiyapuram, Panagudi to pay his respects.

Similarly, Radhapuram Tahsildar Villudaiyar visited the home of Sajithkumar in Sivakamipuram, and Tahsildar Subbulakshmi visited the home of Pavith in Palavoor to pay their respects.

After the final rites were concluded, the bodies of the three youths were laid to rest.

The sight of relatives wailing uncontrollably on seeing the bodies was heart-wrenching for everyone present on the spot.