ETV Bharat / state

Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Mortal Remains Of Tamil Nadu Victims Handed Over To Families

Officials paying repects before the mortal remains were handed over to family members ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai/Coimbatore: The mortal remains of the 10 tourists from Tamil Nadu, who lost their lives in the tragic boat accident in Vietnam on July 11, started arriving in the state on Tuesday.

The bodies, which were flown from Vietnam to Mumbai on Monday night, were handed over to the representatives of the respective states after the completion of legal formalities. Arrangements were subsequently made to transport the bodies of the Tamil Nadu victims to Chennai and Coimbatore airports before being handed over to their families.

In the first phase, the bodies of Ravishankar from Tiruvannamalai and Vinay Kumar from Vellore arrived at Chennai airport on Tuesday morning on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai. Officials completed documentation procedures at the cargo terminal of the old airport before handing over Vinay Kumar's body to his family members, who transported it to Vellore in a government-arranged vehicle.

As relatives of Ravishankar were unable to reach Chennai, officials of the Tiruvannamalai district administration received the body and arranged transportation to his hometown.

Vellore MLA M M Vinoth Kannan paid floral tributes to both victims at the airport.

Later in the day, the bodies of Santhosh Kumar of Chennai's Agaram locality and Babu of Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district arrived in Chennai.

Madhavaram MLA Vijay Prabhu and officials paid their respects before the mortal remains were handed over to family members and transported in special ambulances arranged by the Tamil Nadu government.