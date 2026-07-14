Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Mortal Remains Of Tamil Nadu Victims Handed Over To Families
The bodies, which were flown from Vietnam to Mumbai on Monday, were released to representatives of the respective states after the completion of legal formalities.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
Chennai/Coimbatore: The mortal remains of the 10 tourists from Tamil Nadu, who lost their lives in the tragic boat accident in Vietnam on July 11, started arriving in the state on Tuesday.
The bodies, which were flown from Vietnam to Mumbai on Monday night, were handed over to the representatives of the respective states after the completion of legal formalities. Arrangements were subsequently made to transport the bodies of the Tamil Nadu victims to Chennai and Coimbatore airports before being handed over to their families.
In the first phase, the bodies of Ravishankar from Tiruvannamalai and Vinay Kumar from Vellore arrived at Chennai airport on Tuesday morning on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai. Officials completed documentation procedures at the cargo terminal of the old airport before handing over Vinay Kumar's body to his family members, who transported it to Vellore in a government-arranged vehicle.
As relatives of Ravishankar were unable to reach Chennai, officials of the Tiruvannamalai district administration received the body and arranged transportation to his hometown.
Vellore MLA M M Vinoth Kannan paid floral tributes to both victims at the airport.
Later in the day, the bodies of Santhosh Kumar of Chennai's Agaram locality and Babu of Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district arrived in Chennai.
Madhavaram MLA Vijay Prabhu and officials paid their respects before the mortal remains were handed over to family members and transported in special ambulances arranged by the Tamil Nadu government.
Speaking to reporters, Vijay Prabhu said: "The state government was extending all possible assistance to the bereaved families and ensuring that the bodies were returned without delay."
Meanwhile, bodies of six other victims arrived at Coimbatore airport in two phases. The bodies of Sheikh Abdullah, Balaji and Alagurajan, all from Tiruchirappalli, were received by Coimbatore South Revenue Divisional Officer Maruthi Priya and later handed over to Tiruchirappalli district authorities for transportation to their hometowns.
In the second phase, the bodies of Senthilkumar from Dharmapuri, Murugaprabhu from Palani in Dindigul district and Sridhar from Salem reached Coimbatore and were handed over to their relatives.
The tragedy claimed the lives of 15 Indian tourists from different states, including ten from Tamil Nadu, making it one of the deadliest overseas tourism accidents involving residents of the state in recent years.
Friends and relatives remembered the victims as hardworking individuals whose deaths have left families devastated.
Velmurugan, a close friend of victim Alagurajan, said: "My friend travelled to Vietnam as part of a reward trip for his dedicated service. Alagurajan's death is an irreparable loss for his wife and two daughters. I wish the Central or state governments provide them some assistance."
The 10 victims from the state were Santhosh Kumar (Chennai), Babu (Tiruvallur), Sheikh Abdullah, Balaji and Alagurajan (Tiruchirappalli), Sridhar (Salem), Senthilkumar (Dharmapuri), Murugaprabhu (Dindigul), Vinay Kumar (Vellore) and (Tiruvannamalai).
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