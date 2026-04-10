Bodies Of Minor Boy, Girl Found On Railway Tracks In Rajasthan
Two schoolmates in Alwar allegedly died by suicide near Surer Goth railway station. Both families filed complaints, and police are investigating the cause.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Alwar: A minor boy and a girl allegedly died by suicide near the Surer Goth railway station, located between Rajgarh and Bandikui in Alwar district, Rajasthan, on Friday. Both were students at the same school.
The incident occurred about 13 km from their homes, and is being attributed to a love affair. Since news of the incident broke, crowds of local villagers have gathered at the railway station and Rajgarh Hospital.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Narendra Kumar of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said they received information from Surer railway station that the bodies of a minor girl and a boy were found lying on the railway track.
After a GRP team reached the spot, they took the bodies to the Rajgarh Hospital mortuary with the help of a municipal team. After conducting the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the respective families. The DSP said a case has been registered regarding the incident, and an investigation into the causes will be conducted.
A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team collected evidence from the scene, which will be included in the investigation.
Status Update Posted Before The Incident
During the investigation, it was found that the deceased minor boy had posted a status update on his social media account before the incident. According to information gathered from villagers, both minors studied at the same school. The boy had recently passed Class XII, while the girl had advanced to Class XII this year.
Families File Complaints
The father of the deceased minor boy lodged a complaint with the GRP, stating that his son left for the railway station with a girl on Friday morning without informing anyone. The families did not express suspicion against anyone regarding the incident.
The family of the minor girl reported that their daughter was at home until 11 pm on Thursday. When they woke up around 5 am on Friday, she was not at home. After searching for some time, they learned that she had left with a boy, and that both had committed suicide.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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