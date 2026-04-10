ETV Bharat / state

Bodies Of Minor Boy, Girl Found On Railway Tracks In Rajasthan

Police investigate after the bodies of two minors were found on rail tracks. ( ETV Bharat )

Alwar: A minor boy and a girl allegedly died by suicide near the Surer Goth railway station, located between Rajgarh and Bandikui in Alwar district, Rajasthan, on Friday. Both were students at the same school.

The incident occurred about 13 km from their homes, and is being attributed to a love affair. Since news of the incident broke, crowds of local villagers have gathered at the railway station and Rajgarh Hospital.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Narendra Kumar of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said they received information from Surer railway station that the bodies of a minor girl and a boy were found lying on the railway track.

After a GRP team reached the spot, they took the bodies to the Rajgarh Hospital mortuary with the help of a municipal team. After conducting the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the respective families. The DSP said a case has been registered regarding the incident, and an investigation into the causes will be conducted.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team collected evidence from the scene, which will be included in the investigation.

Status Update Posted Before The Incident