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Bodies Of Four Manipur Villagers Killed In October Attack Handed Over To Families

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Imphal: The bodies of four villagers killed in Manipur's Imphal East district on October 19 while they were out collecting firewood were handed over to their families on Sunday, following an agreement between the Joint Action Committee (JAC) and the state government.

JAC co-convenor T Somorjit told reporters outside the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) morgue that the decision to take custody of the bodies and perform the last rites was taken after a meeting with the state government on November 19.

"The JAC had submitted an 11-point charter of demands, and the authorities had initiated action on several of them," he said. The four victims were among 14 villagers from Nongshum who had gone to collect firewood at Khongbal Sunulok Hill, along the Imphal East-Kangpokpi district boundary, on October 19. Armed assailants allegedly opened fire on the group, killing two people on the spot and injuring five others. Two of the injured later succumbed to their wounds, taking the death toll to four. The deceased were identified as Arubam Ronil (35), Lairenlakpam Inaobi (51), Kshetrimayum Sushil (32) and Sorokhaibam Ibomcha (58).