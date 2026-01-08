ETV Bharat / state

Bodies Of Couple, Kids With Gunshot Wounds Found In Ferozpur, Probe Launched

Ferozepur: The bodies of four members of the same family were found with gunshot wounds in the Ferozpur district of Punjab on Thursday, police said.

The bodies of the deceased — a couple and their two children identified as Amandeep Singh Sodhi, his wife Jasvir Kaur and their children, Manvir (10) and Preneet Kaur (6) — were first discovered by the maid who turned up for work in the morning, they added. After finding the door locked, she called the neighbours, who broke into the house and found the bodies.

"When the maid came to their house, she rang the doorbell. But none opened the door. After which, she called the neighbours. Despite calling several times on the mobile number of Amandeep Singh Sodhi, he was unresponsive. After breaking down the door, the bodies of the couple and their four children were found in a pool of blood. The police were informed immediately," said a neighbour.