Bodies Of Couple, Kids With Gunshot Wounds Found In Ferozpur, Probe Launched
SSP Bhupinder Singh said that a pistol has been recovered near the bodies, and it is being investigated whether they fired the bullet at themselves.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST
Ferozepur: The bodies of four members of the same family were found with gunshot wounds in the Ferozpur district of Punjab on Thursday, police said.
The bodies of the deceased — a couple and their two children identified as Amandeep Singh Sodhi, his wife Jasvir Kaur and their children, Manvir (10) and Preneet Kaur (6) — were first discovered by the maid who turned up for work in the morning, they added. After finding the door locked, she called the neighbours, who broke into the house and found the bodies.
"When the maid came to their house, she rang the doorbell. But none opened the door. After which, she called the neighbours. Despite calling several times on the mobile number of Amandeep Singh Sodhi, he was unresponsive. After breaking down the door, the bodies of the couple and their four children were found in a pool of blood. The police were informed immediately," said a neighbour.
After getting information about the matter, the police reached the spot near Dera Baba Ram Lal and sent the bodies for autopsy to the civil hospital. An investigation has been launched into the incident. It was learned that Amandeep worked at a salon.
"On Wednesday evening, Sodhi's wife and children went for a walk with us. It was a very happy family, but we don't know what happened overnight. We don't understand anything," said another neighbour.
Ferozepur SSP Bhupinder Singh said a pistol has been recovered near the bodies, and it is being investigated whether they fired the bullet at themselves or there was some other reason. "The police team is examining the CCTV footage of the house. Presently, the bodies have been sent to the Ferozepur Civil Hospital. Forensics team has been called in to collect evidence," he added.
