Bodies Of All 9 Fishermen Who Went Missing From Tamil Nadu Recovered From Waters Near Andhra Pradesh
The two bodies were handed over to their relatives after an autopsy and sent to Chennai by ambulance.
Published : November 8, 2026 at 10:49 PM IST
Chennai: The bodies of all nine fishermen who went missing from Kasimedu fishing port in Tamil Nadu have been found, with two more bodies washing ashore near Kothapattinam in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The last two bodies were handed over to their relatives after an autopsy and sent to Chennai by ambulance.
A total of nine fishermen, including the boatman Surya, went for deep-sea fishing in a motorboat belonging to Selvazhagan from Kasimedu Fishing Port in Chennai on October 29. While fishing near Nizampattinam in Andhra Pradesh, they stopped the motorboat at Nizampattinam Port for safety reasons due to a storm warning.
Subsequently, when they went fishing again in the sea, the motorboat's engine suddenly broke down in the middle of the sea. Another motorboat nearby was informed about this via wireless at 3.30 am on November 3. After that, the nine fishermen could not be contacted.
Later, the Coast Guard was involved in the search for the missing fishermen. An intensive search was also carried out using helicopters and ships.
Meanwhile, the bodies of 7 fishermen washed ashore near Ongole in Andhra Pradesh. It was confirmed that they were fishermen from Tamil Nadu.
The bodies of the seven people who washed ashore--Mohan, Surya, Murugan, Vijayakanth, Kuppusamy, Kuppan, and Aravind--were identified and handed over to their relatives.
Meanwhile, the bodies of two more fishermen washed ashore on the Lakshmipuram beach near Kothapattinam in Andhra Pradesh.
After recovering the bodies and conducting an investigation, the authorities confirmed that they were the bodies of the missing fishermen, Rajesh and Narayanan. Subsequently, the bodies of the two were subjected to an autopsy and later handed over to their relatives. The bodies were then sent to Chennai by ambulance.
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