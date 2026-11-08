ETV Bharat / state

Bodies Of All 9 Fishermen Who Went Missing From Tamil Nadu Recovered From Waters Near Andhra Pradesh

The fishermen had set out for fishing on October 29 ( Representational Image )

Chennai: The bodies of all nine fishermen who went missing from Kasimedu fishing port in Tamil Nadu have been found, with two more bodies washing ashore near Kothapattinam in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The last two bodies were handed over to their relatives after an autopsy and sent to Chennai by ambulance.

A total of nine fishermen, including the boatman Surya, went for deep-sea fishing in a motorboat belonging to Selvazhagan from Kasimedu Fishing Port in Chennai on October 29. While fishing near Nizampattinam in Andhra Pradesh, they stopped the motorboat at Nizampattinam Port for safety reasons due to a storm warning.

Subsequently, when they went fishing again in the sea, the motorboat's engine suddenly broke down in the middle of the sea. Another motorboat nearby was informed about this via wireless at 3.30 am on November 3. After that, the nine fishermen could not be contacted. Later, the Coast Guard was involved in the search for the missing fishermen. An intensive search was also carried out using helicopters and ships.



Meanwhile, the bodies of 7 fishermen washed ashore near Ongole in Andhra Pradesh. It was confirmed that they were fishermen from Tamil Nadu.