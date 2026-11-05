ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Trek Disaster: Bodies Of Six Found In Uttarkashi; Two Remain Untraceable

Uttarkashi: Of the seven trekkers and one guide who went missing on the Kedartal trek in Uttarakhand, bodies of six have been recovered while the search for two is still on.

In addition to the NDRF, the Uttarakhand Forest Department and other teams are engaged in search and rescue operations. Five members of the 13-member team that went on the Kedartal trek in Uttarkashi on October 27 are safe, while eight were killed in an avalanche/landslide.

These included seven trekkers and a local guide. Five of the trekkers were female climbers from West Bengal, while two were from Uttar Pradesh. Of the six bodies recovered so far, four have been identified. Two women are from Uttar Pradesh and as many from West Bengal, while the identity of two is yet to be ascertained.

The deceased were identified as 40-year-old Rintu Mandal, son of Sunil Chandra Mandal, and 30-year-old Uday Ghosh, son of Dinesh Ghosh, residents of Salbani, Post Anchuri Salboni, Bankura, West Bengal; and 28-year-old Vartika Verma and 29-year-old Deepika Verma (sisters), daughters of Narayan Verma, residents of Gayatri Puram, Vikasnagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The other two are yet to be identified.

A 13-member team had departed from Gangotri for the Kedarnath trek. The team included seven trekkers, a guide, two cooks, and three porters. One of the cooks returned to Gangotri on October 28. The remaining team members were scheduled to return on October 29. However, on October 30, the trekking agency received information that the team was stranded due to sudden change in weather and snowfall. Following this, teams from the Forest Department, SDRF, and the district administration launched a search and rescue operation.