ETV Bharat / state

Bodies Of 5 Odisha Workers killed In Tamil Nadu Gas Leak Reach Bhubaneswar, CM Majhi Pays Tribute

Bhubaneswar: An air of grief enveloped the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Monday as the mortal remains of five tribal labourers from Odisha, who died due to an ammonia gas leakage incident that took place in Tamil Nadu reached through a specially arranged plane.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi paid rich tributes to the dead labourers as he laid floral tributes on their coffins at the airport. Other important dignitaries who paid their homage to the departed souls included the state BJP president Manmohan Samal, Ekamra MLA Babu Singh, and police commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh.