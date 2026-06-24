Bodies Of 5 Odisha Workers killed In Tamil Nadu Gas Leak Reach Bhubaneswar, CM Majhi Pays Tribute
A sum of ₹10 lakh has been promised by Odisha government to the families of the deceased.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 1:22 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: An air of grief enveloped the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Monday as the mortal remains of five tribal labourers from Odisha, who died due to an ammonia gas leakage incident that took place in Tamil Nadu reached through a specially arranged plane.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi paid rich tributes to the dead labourers as he laid floral tributes on their coffins at the airport. Other important dignitaries who paid their homage to the departed souls included the state BJP president Manmohan Samal, Ekamra MLA Babu Singh, and police commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh.
All five victims hailed from the Juang tribe of the Keonjhar district. After the completion of the formalities, the bodies of the deceased were taken to their respective home villages in special ambulances, with adequate security cover.
A sum of ₹10 lakh has been promised by the state government to the families of the deceased, and has assured that adequate assistance would be provided by the government. The tragedy has affected many families whose only source of income was wiped away, and has caused much concern regarding the safety and security of the workers of the industries.