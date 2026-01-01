ETV Bharat / state

Bodh Gaya's Butterfly Park: A Sanctuary For 94 Species, Featuring Rare And Migratory Ones

There is a laboratory built by the Forest Department inside the park. Butterflies are also born here, and butterflies from countries like Europe, China, and Saudi Arabia also come here, the caretaker said.

The Butterfly Park, located right behind the world-famous Mahabodhi Temple and on the main road, was constructed approximately four years ago. According to the park's caretakers, this is the only park in the country where butterfly breeding and conservation work is also carried out.

On New Year's Day, the Butterfly Park located in Bodh Gaya was teeming with visitors and nature lovers. The Butterfly Park authorities made extensive arrangements so that New Year visitors can have a great time. These butterflies travel thousands of kilometres to reach here, not only from various parts of India but also from distant places like the Himalayan region, China, Europe, Saudi Arabia, and Afghanistan.

There are other varieties of butterflies, remarkable for their ability to travel thousands of kilometres and migrate from distant countries. The Painted Lady is primarily found in European countries. All these butterflies are also known as migratory butterflies and are considered seasonal visitors. The park has a collection of nearly 94 species of butterflies, drawing tourists who enjoy the natural beauty.

Gaya: The Painted Lady butterfly has travelled anything between 4,000 and 6,000 kilometres to arrive at the Butterfly Park located in Jayaprakash Udyan in Bodh Gaya, which has turned out to be a major tourist attraction for nature lovers and tourists.

Out of the 94 species of butterflies, some are rare species. Rare species found here include the Blue Mormon, Common Nawab, and Baronet Lime Swallowtail, Common Jay, Tailed Jay, Common Rose, Common Grass Yellow, Lemon Emigrant, Striped Tiger, Blue Tiger, Common Crow, Plain Tiger, Indian Jezebel, Common Castor, Grey Pansy and Chocolate Pansy etc. Their specialty is that they are sensitive to the environment. These are Indian species, but are rarely found in the Bihar region.

Butterfly Park In-Charge Preeti Ram told ETV Bharat that when the butterfly garden was being constructed, a survey found 14 species of butterflies, but now there are 94 species here.

"The butterfly park has three main functions: first, the conservation of butterflies; second, research on them; and third, the rearing of butterflies," Preeti Ram said.

“Tourists say they will come for 10 minutes, but they end up spending hours watching the butterflies. They find peace of mind by watching the butterflies and express their love for natural beauty," she added.

Jitendra Kumar, Assistant Lab In-charge, Butterfly Park, said, "In Buddhism, it is believed that releasing living creatures from captivity brings merit. This is why Buddhist followers from India and abroad buy and release butterflies here. The ones reared in Bodh Gaya are bought and released by tourists visiting the park. This trend of releasing butterflies has increased."

"This time too, on the occasion of the New Year, tourists will release these butterflies from boxes. Tourists have to pay for this. The cost to release one butterfly is Rs 250. The trend of paying to release butterflies is more prevalent among foreign tourists. Butterflies will also be released on the occasion of the New Year," added Jitendra Kumar.

Jitendra Kumar said these butterflies are identified by bio-scientists. For the plants and trees on which these butterflies live, over 5,000 plants of 60 special species have been planted in the park, and arrangements have also been made for their food and rearing.

According to Jitendra Kumar, approximately 5,000 butterflies of 35 species have been reared in the butterfly lab. Butterflies don't land on every plant. There are certain plants they prefer, such as nectar plants and host plants, where their life cycle is completed. The life cycle of a butterfly is 4 to 8 weeks, and they are reared in four stages. No less than 50,000 people are expected during the New Year. The entry fee for domestic tourists is Rs 20, while for foreign tourists it is Rs 100.