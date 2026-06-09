ETV Bharat / state

Boat Owners Call Trawling Ban In Kerala A Farce, Says No Scientific Study Conducted

Kollam: The annual 52-day monsoon trawling ban, which came into effect in Kerala at midnight on June 9, has drawn sharp criticism from the mechanised fishing sector.

Peter Mathias, state president of the Boat Owners Association, labelled the current implementation of the ban a farce, alleging that the government continues to enforce the restriction without conducting any comprehensive scientific study even 38 years after its inception.

While the community supports marine conservation, Mathias warned of intense protests if the ban remains a mere formality rather than a researched environmental measure. The association highlighted a significant disparity in the current regulations, noting that the ban applies only to nearly 3,500 mechanised boats.

On the other hand, nearly 25,000 small traditional craft and inboard vessels continue to operate in the coastal and deep-sea waters.

Mathias pointed out that fishing technology has evolved drastically since the law was first introduced.

Many modern inboard boats now possess higher capacities than trawlers and frequently harvest egg-bearing species like mackerel and sardines during this critical breeding period. The stakeholders argued that allowing such large-scale operations undermines the primary objective of protecting the marine ecosystem.