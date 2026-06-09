Boat Owners Call Trawling Ban In Kerala A Farce, Says No Scientific Study Conducted
The boat owners pointed out that fishing technology has evolved drastically since the law was first introduced. Reports Rajeev R
Published : June 9, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST|
Updated : June 9, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
Kollam: The annual 52-day monsoon trawling ban, which came into effect in Kerala at midnight on June 9, has drawn sharp criticism from the mechanised fishing sector.
Peter Mathias, state president of the Boat Owners Association, labelled the current implementation of the ban a farce, alleging that the government continues to enforce the restriction without conducting any comprehensive scientific study even 38 years after its inception.
While the community supports marine conservation, Mathias warned of intense protests if the ban remains a mere formality rather than a researched environmental measure. The association highlighted a significant disparity in the current regulations, noting that the ban applies only to nearly 3,500 mechanised boats.
On the other hand, nearly 25,000 small traditional craft and inboard vessels continue to operate in the coastal and deep-sea waters.
Mathias pointed out that fishing technology has evolved drastically since the law was first introduced.
Many modern inboard boats now possess higher capacities than trawlers and frequently harvest egg-bearing species like mackerel and sardines during this critical breeding period. The stakeholders argued that allowing such large-scale operations undermines the primary objective of protecting the marine ecosystem.
With the ban set to last until July 31, the fishing community has raised concerns over the impending financial crisis. The association has demanded that the government ensure the timely disbursement of the Savings-cum-Relief Scheme benefits before the ban concludes.
Further, they have called for a dedicated financial assistance package of Rs 10,000 for every worker whose livelihood is displaced during this two-month period.
To maintain order and safety, the Fisheries Department has established special control rooms and intensified surveillance to prevent illegal fishing activities within the 12-nautical mile limit. The monsoon trawling ban was originally introduced based on the recommendations of the N Balakrishnan Nair Committee to safeguard marine wealth.
It was first implemented in 1988 at Neendakara in Kollam for 61 days, during which two fishermen tragically lost their lives in police firing during protests. Despite the initial friction, the ban showed immediate results, with fish production rising from 2.8 lakh tonnes in 1987 to 4.96 lakh tonnes in 1988, eventually hitting 5.72 lakh tonnes by 1997.
However, boat owners now insist that the government must move beyond historical data and address contemporary challenges through scientific re-evaluation and equitable enforcement.
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