Boat Carrying 21 Workers Capsizes During Flood Control Work In Bihar's Bhagalpur; Two Missing
The SDRF has launched an intensive search operation to locate the missing workers.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 10:50 PM IST
Bhagalpur: Amid the growing flood threat in Bihar, a boat carrying 21 workers involved in flood-control and embankment repair work capsized in Raghopur in Bhagalpur district's Naugachia area. While 19 workers were rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), two remain missing.
The SDRF has launched an intensive search operation to locate the missing workers. The workers had been deployed to repair an embankment in Raghopur after it was breached and were travelling by boat to carry out flood-fighting work when the accident occurred.
According to officials, the boat suddenly lost balance amid the strong current and overturned, throwing all 21 workers into the floodwaters. Several workers reportedly jumped into the water and managed to save themselves by swimming to safety. After receiving information about the accident, an SDRF team reached the spot and began rescue operations. The team managed to pull 19 workers to safety despite the strong current. However, two workers could not be traced.
The Bhagalpur district administration said the search for the two missing workers was continuing. The SDRF has been conducting an intensive search operation in the area.
The missing workers have been identified as Badal Mandal, son of Sikandar Mandal, aged around 32, and Sikandar Mandal, son of late Yogeshwar Mandal, aged around 55.
A video of the incident has also surfaced. It reportedly shows workers engaged in flood-control work along the embankment when the boat suddenly overturns. The workers can be seen falling into the floodwaters and attempting to swim to safety.
The flood situation in Raghopur had already been serious. The embankment reportedly breached at around 2 am two days before the boat accident.
Following the breach, flood-fighting and repair work was launched on a war footing to restore the embankment and control the pressure of the water. Workers were deployed as part of the operation. The boat capsised while the repair work was underway.
Prashant Kumar, a relative of one of the missing workers, said his maternal uncle had been working at Raghopur for the past two days after being called by a contractor to carry out embankment repair and flood-control work.
“After receiving information about the accident, we reached the spot but could not find my uncle. We later learned that he had gone missing after the boat capsized and that the SDRF was searching for him. The district administration is responsible for this incident. The workers had been deployed for embankment repair and flood-control work,” Prashant Kumar said.
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