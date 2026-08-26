ETV Bharat / state

Boat Carrying 21 Workers Capsizes During Flood Control Work In Bihar's Bhagalpur; Two Missing

Bhagalpur: Amid the growing flood threat in Bihar, a boat carrying 21 workers involved in flood-control and embankment repair work capsized in Raghopur in Bhagalpur district's Naugachia area. While 19 workers were rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), two remain missing.

The SDRF has launched an intensive search operation to locate the missing workers. The workers had been deployed to repair an embankment in Raghopur after it was breached and were travelling by boat to carry out flood-fighting work when the accident occurred.

According to officials, the boat suddenly lost balance amid the strong current and overturned, throwing all 21 workers into the floodwaters. Several workers reportedly jumped into the water and managed to save themselves by swimming to safety. After receiving information about the accident, an SDRF team reached the spot and began rescue operations. The team managed to pull 19 workers to safety despite the strong current. However, two workers could not be traced.

The Bhagalpur district administration said the search for the two missing workers was continuing. The SDRF has been conducting an intensive search operation in the area.

The missing workers have been identified as Badal Mandal, son of Sikandar Mandal, aged around 32, and Sikandar Mandal, son of late Yogeshwar Mandal, aged around 55.