ETV Bharat / state

Six Missing After Boat Capsizes In Yamuna In UP's Hamirpur, Search Underway

Hamirpur: Six people, including children, went missing and three were rescued after a boat capsized in the Yamuna river here, police said on Thursday.

They said the incident took place on Wednesday evening in Kutubpur Patiya hamlet under Bhauli gram panchayat in the Kurara police station area when nine people were returning from a river island after purchasing cucumbers and muskmelons.

According to police, the boat lost balance in the middle of the river and capsized around 7 pm.

The boatman, Dheeru, managed to rescue three people -- Vishnu, Rinku and Parul. The remaining six -- Akanksha (9), Rani (9), Brijrani (25), Labhyansh (5), Mahesh (6), and Aditya (11) -- are missing, police said.