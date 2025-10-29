ETV Bharat / state

Boat Capsizes In UP's Bahraich, Four Rescued, 24 Missing

Upon learning of the incident, teams of SDRF, NDRF, and the district administration conducted a search operation with the help of divers. The incident occurred near Bharthapar village in Sujauli area. The village is located across Gerua river. The locals mostly travel by boats to and from others villages including Khairatia village in the neighboring Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Approximately 28 people drowned in the river after the mishap four of whom were rescued, while 24 are missing.

Eyewitnesses said the boat, carrying passengers from a neighbouring village to Bharthapar, capsized in the middle of Kaudiyaala river. Those who were rescued from the river are Lakshmi Narayan, Rani Debi, Jyoti and Harimohan, all residents of Bharthapar village.

Locals said the river had strong current owing to which the vessel capsized. A crowd of locals gathered at the bank of the river soon after the incident.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance oft he incident and irected the police, district administration, SDRF, and NDRF teams to reach the spot and start rescue and relief operations on a war footing. While teams are engaged in the rescue operations, darkness has been causing a few issues, said police, adding the place where the incident occurred is densely forested.