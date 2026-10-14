ETV Bharat / state

'Boat Already Had A Crack, Rescue Teams Reached 45 Mins Late': Villager Alleges Negligence As Vessel Capsize Kills 14 Children

Vaishali: Eyewitnesses and villagers involved in the rescue efforts that were launched after a boat capsized in Bihar's Vaishali district on Tuesday, killing 14 children, raised questions on administration failure and the dilapidated condition of the vessel.

They alleged that the boat, which was carrying children across the River Ganga for a feast, already had a crack and claimed that complaints about its dilapidated condition had been submitted repeatedly, yet it was never replaced.

"The boat broke apart in the middle of the current and it overturned, causing 30 to 35 children on board to fall into the river. The local administration and police were informed, but help arrived 45 minutes late. There were no SDRF or NDRF arrangements. The children who were rescued were saved only by the villagers themselves," Ravi Yadav, a local resident said.

Ravi alleged that when they took the children to Raghopur Primary Health Centre (PHC), there was no oxygen cylinders or stretchers available. "The health centre has only one doctor. Overall quacks handle the treatment. Despite informing the Circle Officer (CO) about the dilapidated condition of the boat, no action was taken, ultimately leading to the tragedy," he said.

Villagers have demanded that a murder case be registered against the Raghopur CO and that he be dismissed from service. They asserted that this was not an accident but a case of murder, as the Raghopur CO failed to take action despite receiving prior information.

All victims are from Rampur Shyamchand Panchayat under the Raghopur police station area of ​​Vaishali. When bodies were being taken for post-mortem examinations, villagers raised slogans against the district administration and blocked the authorities.