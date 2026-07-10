Boarding School Class 9 Student Gives Birth In Nashik, Minor Boy Detained
Police said the girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a minor boy, her relative, when she visited her village during summer vacation.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Nashik: In a shocking incident, a class 9 student of a state-run tribal residential school, gave birth to a baby boy in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Friday.
A case has been registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) at Kalwan police station and a minor boy, who is the girl's relative has been detained and sent to a juvenile observation home. Police said further investigations are underway.
The girl is a student of the Government Tribal Residential Ashram School in Mohandari in Kalwan Taluka of Nashik.
According to the police, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted her while she was visiting her village during the summer vacation. She subsequently became pregnant and recently gave birth. A police case was registered after the matter came to light.
Dinkar Pavra, Additional Commissioner of the Tribal Development Department, said the department will conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter and necessary legal action would be taken based on the findings.
"The girl is a student of a residential school. The incident took place while she was visiting her village during summer vacation. A case has been registered and action taken against the accused under the POCSO Act. An inquiry into the matter is also underway at the divisional level," Commissioner Pavra
Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident did not take place within the school premises but in her village during the holidays. However, questions arise as to how the school authorities failed to notice that the girl was pregnant as government funds are allocated for regular health check-ups at residential tribal schools. The incident has once again brought regular health check-ups and student safety under the scanner.
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