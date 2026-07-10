ETV Bharat / state

Boarding School Class 9 Student Gives Birth In Nashik, Minor Boy Detained

Nashik: In a shocking incident, a class 9 student of a state-run tribal residential school, gave birth to a baby boy in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Friday.

A case has been registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) at Kalwan police station and a minor boy, who is the girl's relative has been detained and sent to a juvenile observation home. Police said further investigations are underway.

The girl is a student of the Government Tribal Residential Ashram School in Mohandari in Kalwan Taluka of Nashik.

According to the police, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted her while she was visiting her village during the summer vacation. She subsequently became pregnant and recently gave birth. A police case was registered after the matter came to light.