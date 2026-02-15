ETV Bharat / state

BNP's Return To Power Makes Indian Exporters Hopeful Of Border Trade Revival

International trade between the two countries is carried out through the land ports of North Bengal — Malda's Mahdipur, South Dinajpur's Hili and Cooch Behar's Changrabandha. Goods like stones, food grains, onions, machine parts, spices, cosmetics, car tyres and fly-ash are exported to Bangladesh. On the other hand, garments, jute products and fruit juices are imported by India. Since the formation of the interim government, the movement of goods between the two countries has decreased significantly.

In 2024, the Indo-Bangla trade volume stood at $14 billion, and it was dynamic in early 2025 before being adversely affected by the student uprising and the ensuing political turmoil. Indian exporters blame the continued anti-India propaganda of a group of Bangladeshi nationals and the successive decisions of the interim government for this. As a domino effect, the export deficit stood at $43.8 million, while imports from Bangladesh plummeted to $0.491 million from $165 million between November 2024 and November 2025.

This time, they expect the international trade between the two countries to be dynamic during the tenure of the BNP government led by Tarique Rahman. But for that, they believe that it is necessary to build a cordial relationship between the governments.

The fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in July 2024 followed an interim government with Mohammad Younus as the chief advisor, when the trade volume with India's eastern neighbour hit its nadir, with traders of both sides facing hurdles.

Malda: The coming to power of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) with a huge mandate in Bangladesh after an interregnum of two decades has infused hope among Indian exporters about the normalisation in ties and a boost to the inter-border trade.

Mahdipur Exporters Association secretary Prosenjit Ghosh said, "Before the political turmoil, about 400 lorries used to cross over to Bangladesh every day. On the other hand, 50 lorries used to come from the other side. However, in recent times, fruits have not exported from the other side, as Bangladesh had imposed a huge tax on Indian fruit imports during the Hasina-led government. International trade suffered a major setback during the Yunus-led government as well. Only 200 lorries of goods used to be exported daily, against 15 lorries of goods as imports from Bangladesh. Now the BNP government will be formed in Bangladesh, and we expect trade between the two countries to gain momentum during Tarique Rahman's term."

Ghosh said for that to materialise, the governments of both countries must play a positive role. "We have seen some unscrupulous importers in Bangladesh not pay their bills after taking goods from us. During Hasina's tenure, the government used to intervene and solve our problems. But the interim government didn't intervene. I hope the new government intervention will intervene in foreign trade like before," he added.

Alauddin Mandal, secretary of the Hili Exporters Association, said the Hasina-led government was in power in Bangladesh for 15 years. Before that, the BNP government led by Khaleda Zia ruled the country for 10 years. "Now they have returned to power. We have done trade during the tenure of both governments, and our business was good during the BNP regime. However, it suffered significantly during Yunus' tenure due mainly to the political instability. This time, we are hopeful that the trade relations will return to their previous status," he added.

Uttam Sarkar, secretary of the Changrabandha Exporters Association, said, "We mainly exported products like stones, wheat and corn, while ready-made garments, cotton, and fruit juice used to come from the other side. During Yunus's period, the fruit juice stopped coming. We want the new government to allow the products that are currently banned for export to India."

The Indian traders are somewhat concerned about the role of China and Pakistan in the new government and fear they will definitely incite it against India, as indicated by the current geopolitical situation. On the other hand, the Jamaat-e-Islami has turned out to be the main opposition party in Bangladesh, which might continue with its anti-India stance and may turn out to be a hurdle for the acceleration in trade.

Ghosh said Mahdipur is located in the Sona Masjid area of ​​Bangladesh's Chapai Nawabganj district across the land border, where Jamaat has won all three seats. "They are anti-India and may hamper the trade. The future of Indo-Bangla trade will depend on the foreign trade policies formulated by the BNP government," he added.