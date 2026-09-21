ETV Bharat / state

BMW That Plunged Off Mumbai's Coastal Road Had Hit Couple On Two-Wheeler In March

The BMW involved in the crash ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: A speeding BMW that crashed through a barrier on Mumbai’s Coastal Road and plunged off a bridge, killing three of its occupants on Sunday, was involved in a separate incident in March this year. However, an FIR launched in this regard was uploaded on Mumbai Police's website only after the fatal crash. The FIR was lodged by Omkar Shirke, a resident of Tardeo, at Gamadevi police station against the driver of the ill-fated car, Shanay Gajjal (21) who died along with Aditya Jakasnia (19) and Dhairya Seth (17) in the mishap. Shirke alleged Shanay had hit a two-wheeler he was riding with his wife as pillion. Shirke shared a video of the incident on social media. The video shows Shanay, who appears drunk, arguing with the couple after hitting their two-wheeler with his BMW. Shanay can be heard using objectionable language during the argument. Shirke, in his complaint with police alleged Shanay had recklessly rammed into their two-wheeler and attempted to flee the spot. Video grab of Shanay arguing with Omkar Shirke and his wife (ETV Bharat)