BMW That Plunged Off Mumbai's Coastal Road Had Hit Couple On Two-Wheeler In March
A video, shared by Omkar Shirke on social media, shows Shanay, who appears drunk, arguing with the couple after hitting their two-wheeler with his BMW.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
Mumbai: A speeding BMW that crashed through a barrier on Mumbai’s Coastal Road and plunged off a bridge, killing three of its occupants on Sunday, was involved in a separate incident in March this year. However, an FIR launched in this regard was uploaded on Mumbai Police's website only after the fatal crash.
The FIR was lodged by Omkar Shirke, a resident of Tardeo, at Gamadevi police station against the driver of the ill-fated car, Shanay Gajjal (21) who died along with Aditya Jakasnia (19) and Dhairya Seth (17) in the mishap. Shirke alleged Shanay had hit a two-wheeler he was riding with his wife as pillion.
Shirke shared a video of the incident on social media. The video shows Shanay, who appears drunk, arguing with the couple after hitting their two-wheeler with his BMW. Shanay can be heard using objectionable language during the argument. Shirke, in his complaint with police alleged Shanay had recklessly rammed into their two-wheeler and attempted to flee the spot.
He said when he and his wife confronted Shanay, they realised he was drunk. Sources said, a case was registered against an unknown person at Gamdevi Police on March 29 for rash and negligent driving. It is alleged that on the night of March 28, Shanay drove the same BMW car dangerously and collided with the two-wheeler near Breach Candy Hospital.
The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Shirke. Police had issued a notice at the time. However, details of these offences were not officially published on the Maharashtra Police website until the incident on Sunday came to light.
Following the fatal accident, the details of the earlier offences involving the vehicle were promptly uploaded.
All three individuals who lost their lives in Sunday's accident were originally from Ahmedabad and were residing in Mumbai for their education. Shanay and Aditya Oswal were studying architecture at a college in Kurla, while Dhairya and Aditya Jakasania were students at a reputed management college in the western suburbs. Aditya Oswal sustained serious injuries in the accident. All four were living in rented accommodation in the Santacruz and Juhu areas.
Police have launched a probe to ascertain whether the youths, residing in posh areas like Juhu and Santacruz, had consumed alcohol at the time of the accident. The police have sent blood samples collected from the deceased to the forensic department.
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