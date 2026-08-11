ETV Bharat / state

BMW Runs Over Woman, Villagers Block Road; Traffic Diverted Near T-3 Terminal

New Delhi: A 48-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a speeding BMW car in Delhi's Mehram Nagar area on Tuesday, following which angry locals blocked a road, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Jaiwanti, who worked as a house help, they said, adding the car driver has been apprehended. According to police, the accident occurred at around 12 noon when Jaiwanti was crossing the road at a zebra crossing to go home for lunch. The impact was severe and the woman died on the spot.

An official said that a case has been registered and legal action has been initiated. The driver of the BMW allegedly involved in the accident was identified as Deepak (38), a resident of Pratap Nagar in Mandoli.

"We have apprehended the driver and further investigation is in progress," he said.

After the accident, local villagers gathered and blocked the road in protest, disrupting traffic movement in the area. Heavy police force, including paramilitary, was deployed to maintain law and order.

Police said that a PCR call reported that a car had hit a woman, after which they immediately reached the spot and found that the victim had already been shifted to DDU Hospital, where she was declared dead.

"During initial inquiry, the deceased was identified as Jaiwanti, a resident of East Mehram Nagar. It was revealed that while she was on the road, she was suddenly hit by the car," said the officer.

Police said that Deepak has been working as a driver for the last six months and was returning from the airport alone when the accident occurred.

The victim's daughter-in-law said that her mother-in-law was returning home when the car hit her and fled the spot.

"She was returning home when the car hit her. We rushed to the spot after receiving the information and found her lying on the road. My husband immediately took her to the hospital and informed the police. We want justice for her," she said.