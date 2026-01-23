ETV Bharat / state

BMW Accident Case: Court Takes Cognizance of Charge Sheet, Issues Summons To Accused Gaganpreet

The BMW car, which collided with a couple riding motorcycle, the husband died, and the wife sustained the injuries in Dhaula Kuan, in New Delhi ( File photo/ANI )

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House court on Thursday issued summons to the accused Gagan Preet Kaur Makkad in the BMW Accident case 2025, in which Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, was killed. The court issued a summons after taking cognisance of the Delhi police charge sheet filed against her. A section related to the offence of attempt to culpable homicide not amounting to murder is invoked in the charge sheet.

The Delhi police submitted on point of cognisance that the accident happened due to the fault of the accused, and she deliberately took the accused to a distant hospital. Therefore, she has been charge-sheeted under section 105 BNS (culpable Homicide not amounting to murder) along with section 281, 125B and 238A BNS, police said.

After hearing the submissions of the Delhi police, the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Ankit Garg took cognisance and issued summons to Gagan Preet Makkad for February 2. "I have heard the submissions on the point of cognisance. Offence punishable under section 105 BNS along with section 281, 125B and 238A BNS, has been pressed in the charge sheet," JMFC Garg noted. The court said that the charge sheet prima facie discloses an offence.

JMFC Ankit Garg said, "I have perused the charge sheet and the documents annexed with the charge sheet. It prima facie discloses commission of an offence." "I take cognisance of the offence. Let summons be issued to the accused for the next date of hearing," JMFC Garg ordered on January 22.

Delhi Police filed a charge sheet in the Dhaula Kuan BMW Accident case in December.