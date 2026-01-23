BMW Accident Case: Court Takes Cognizance of Charge Sheet, Issues Summons To Accused Gaganpreet
The Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against the accused Gaganpreet Kaur and said that the victim could have been saved with timely medical care.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House court on Thursday issued summons to the accused Gagan Preet Kaur Makkad in the BMW Accident case 2025, in which Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, was killed. The court issued a summons after taking cognisance of the Delhi police charge sheet filed against her. A section related to the offence of attempt to culpable homicide not amounting to murder is invoked in the charge sheet.
The Delhi police submitted on point of cognisance that the accident happened due to the fault of the accused, and she deliberately took the accused to a distant hospital. Therefore, she has been charge-sheeted under section 105 BNS (culpable Homicide not amounting to murder) along with section 281, 125B and 238A BNS, police said.
After hearing the submissions of the Delhi police, the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Ankit Garg took cognisance and issued summons to Gagan Preet Makkad for February 2. "I have heard the submissions on the point of cognisance. Offence punishable under section 105 BNS along with section 281, 125B and 238A BNS, has been pressed in the charge sheet," JMFC Garg noted. The court said that the charge sheet prima facie discloses an offence.
JMFC Ankit Garg said, "I have perused the charge sheet and the documents annexed with the charge sheet. It prima facie discloses commission of an offence." "I take cognisance of the offence. Let summons be issued to the accused for the next date of hearing," JMFC Garg ordered on January 22.
Delhi Police filed a charge sheet in the Dhaula Kuan BMW Accident case in December.
Delhi Police Chargesheet filed against accused Gaganpreet Kaur says the victim could have been saved with timely medical care. However, the golden hour in trauma was lost due to taking the victim to the Nulife hospital at 23 minutes away. The other hospitals, such as Army Base Hospital and AIIMS, were about 10-15 minutes away. The Charge sheet is filed under sections 281, 125(b), 105, 238(a) BNS. It is stated that there are 34 witnesses in the charge sheet. The total number of charge sheet more than 400, including the documents. Police have said the survival time is at least 15 minutes, according to the PM report.
It is also said that a speed report was obtained from BMW. However, an inspection is also being conducted through FSL to ascertain the speed. Statements of the ambulance driver and assistant taken under section 180 BNSS, and no fault on the ambulance's part, the police have claimed. DTC driver's statement is also on record. The accused persons are allegedly distantly connected to the hospital. Nearby hospitals (Delhi Cantonment Hospital / AIIMS Trauma Centre) were 10-15 minutes away. Instead, the injured were taken to Nulife Hospital, GTB Nagar (about 20 km away).
The travel time to the hospital was 23 minutes. The delay in medical treatment allegedly led to loss of the "golden hour" of trauma care, police say. Nulife Hospital is described as a small two-storey nursing home. Allegedly has limited medical facilities. It is alleged that an ambulance with a paramedic reached the spot within minutes; however, the accused allegedly refused ambulance assistance. The police have said that there was no fault on the part of the ambulance staff.
There was a deliberate delay in providing medical help. The accused allegedly attempted to mislead investigators by getting herself admitted to the ICU despite minor injuries. An investigation is underway to uncover any possible manipulation of medical records, police say.
