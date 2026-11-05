ETV Bharat / state

BMRCL Signs Rs 65 Crore MoU with InMobi For Naming Rights Of Ibbaluru Metro Station

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has signed a Rs 65-crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bengaluru-based technology company InMobi for the naming rights of Ibbaluru Metro Station on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Metro Corridor.

The agreement was signed on November 3 by BMRCL Managing Director PC Jaffer, IAS, and InMobi Global Senior Vice-President and Chief Corporate Affairs and Public Policy Officer Dr. Subi Chaturvedi. Under the agreement, the station will be named InMobi Ibbaluru Metro Station. The arrangement covers naming rights and a contribution towards construction costs.

Interchange station to improve connectivity

Currently under construction, Ibbaluru will be an important interchange station connecting the Blue and Red Metro lines. Located along Bengaluru's major technology and employment corridor, it is expected to improve connectivity for thousands of employees working in IT and technology companies on either side of the ORR.

Jaffer said the partnership would help strengthen Metro infrastructure while supporting the corporation's efforts to increase non-fare revenue.

"We are delighted to welcome InMobi, India's first double unicorn company, as our partner in the development of Bengaluru's Metro infrastructure. This partnership demonstrates how leading corporate organisations can contribute meaningfully to the growth of public transport," he said.

He added that BMRCL hoped to build more such partnerships with Bengaluru's corporate sector.

InMobi says partnership is a commitment to Bengaluru

InMobi Founder and CEO Naveen Tewari said Bengaluru had given the company the confidence to build a global business and that the partnership was a way of contributing to the city.