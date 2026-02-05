ETV Bharat / state

BMCRI Interns' Protest: Govt Says No Stipend, Cites Rules And Administrative Constraints

Bengaluru: Hundreds of B.Sc. Allied Health Sciences interns of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) have launched a peaceful agitation demanding immediate payment of internship stipend and access to basic facilities.

The interns, enrolled under the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), said they were forced to protest after years of alleged unpaid work and repeated appeals that went unanswered.

The protest, which kicked off on Wednesday (February 4) within the BMCRI campus, saw wide participation from interns who said they continue to shoulder full-time clinical responsibilities without any financial support.

Full-Time Clinical Duties Without Stipend

Speaking to ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity, several interns said Allied Health Sciences students complete three years of academic study followed by one year of compulsory internship. During this period, they perform regular hospital duties, including night shifts. "We work 8-12 hours a day. We assist doctors, manage labs, handle patients, and do night duties like regular staff. But we don't get even a single rupee as stipend," an intern said.

BMCRI Interns Protest Unpaid Stipend (ETV Bharat)

The students pointed out that the National Council for Allied and Healthcare Professions has mandated stipend payment for interns. Despite this, they claim the rule is not being implemented at BMCRI.

"For many of us, this year is financially and emotionally exhausting. Without a stipend, even basic expenses become a struggle," another intern told ETV Bharat.

Unequal Treatment And Living Struggles

Interns also highlighted what they called unequal treatment when compared to Allied Health Sciences students in other government-run institutions.

"At Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, IGICH, Sanjay Gandhi Institute, and Jayadeva Institute, interns receive stipends. We do the same work, but we are treated differently," a protesting student said.