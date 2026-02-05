BMCRI Interns' Protest: Govt Says No Stipend, Cites Rules And Administrative Constraints
Published : February 5, 2026 at 11:52 AM IST
Bengaluru: Hundreds of B.Sc. Allied Health Sciences interns of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) have launched a peaceful agitation demanding immediate payment of internship stipend and access to basic facilities.
The interns, enrolled under the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), said they were forced to protest after years of alleged unpaid work and repeated appeals that went unanswered.
The protest, which kicked off on Wednesday (February 4) within the BMCRI campus, saw wide participation from interns who said they continue to shoulder full-time clinical responsibilities without any financial support.
Full-Time Clinical Duties Without Stipend
Speaking to ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity, several interns said Allied Health Sciences students complete three years of academic study followed by one year of compulsory internship. During this period, they perform regular hospital duties, including night shifts. "We work 8-12 hours a day. We assist doctors, manage labs, handle patients, and do night duties like regular staff. But we don't get even a single rupee as stipend," an intern said.
The students pointed out that the National Council for Allied and Healthcare Professions has mandated stipend payment for interns. Despite this, they claim the rule is not being implemented at BMCRI.
"For many of us, this year is financially and emotionally exhausting. Without a stipend, even basic expenses become a struggle," another intern told ETV Bharat.
Unequal Treatment And Living Struggles
Interns also highlighted what they called unequal treatment when compared to Allied Health Sciences students in other government-run institutions.
"At Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, IGICH, Sanjay Gandhi Institute, and Jayadeva Institute, interns receive stipends. We do the same work, but we are treated differently," a protesting student said.
The absence of government hostel facilities has added to their distress. Interns said they are forced to stay in private accommodations near the hospital, often at high cost.
"After long duty hours, worrying about rent and daily expenses becomes overwhelming," an intern said, adding that the stress has affected their mental well-being.
The students further alleged that required provisions such as adequate infrastructure, separate faculty, and dedicated academic buildings for Allied Health Sciences courses have not been fully implemented at BMCRI.
Government Responds, Flags Institutional Limits
Responding to the protest, a senior official from the Department of Medical Education told ETV Bharat that the department was aware of the issue but said administrative rules and institutional structure limited immediate action.
The official said they had already spoken to some interns and were informed that stipends had not been paid for several years. However, the official cautioned that continued protests could have serious consequences. "If rules are applied strictly, internships can be cancelled, and that would affect students’ degrees and careers. That is why no action has been taken against them so far," the official said.
The official also questioned the protest, suggesting that interns may have been instigated. "They are interns, not postgraduate students. We are avoiding strict action only to ensure their careers are not spoiled," the official told ETV Bharat.
Explaining the disparity between BMCRI and other institutions, the official said institutes such as Kidwai, Sanjay Gandhi, and Jayadeva function as autonomous bodies with independent funding. "Those institutes are self-sufficient and can decide on stipends. BMCRI is a college, not an autonomous institute," the official said.
The official clarified that Bangalore Medical College and its hospital are directly under the control of the Karnataka government, as all grants are provided by the Department of Medical Education. "BMC Hospital is fully government-controlled and cannot function like autonomous institutions that have their own funds," the official added.
The official acknowledged that discussions began only after the issue reached the minister. "After the minister directed the director to resolve the issue, the matter was taken up," the official said, adding that the department was trying to find a solution without harming students’ academic progress.
On interns working long hours, the official maintained that internship duties are part of academic training. "Interns are students, and these work hours are part of their learning," the official said.
