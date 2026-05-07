ETV Bharat / state

Water Cuts Will Be Imposed In Certain Areas Of Mumbai Today; Due To Repairs Being Made For Leak In Main Water Pipeline

Mumbai: A major water leak has occurred in the 1650 mm diameter main water pipeline due to a crack in the pipe, near Famous Studios, on Dr E Moses Road, at Worli in Mumbai, according to the Water Works department of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The repairs are being carried out on a war footing. Due to the extensive nature of the repair work, the water supply has been completely suspended in certain areas falling under the D and G-South wards. The neighbourhoods wherein the water supply will remain completely suspended on May 7, are as follows: D Ward: Lamington Road, M S Ali Road, J Boman Behram Marg, R S Nimkar Marg, Shuklaji Street, Grant Road (East), Balaram Street, Dr D B Marg, Pathe Bapurao Marg, as well as the entire Mumbai Central area.

Water supply will be provided at reduced pressure in the following areas: Thakurdwar, M K Road, Raja Rammohan Roy Road, J S S Road, Khadilkar Road. Water supply will be provided at reduced pressure in the following areas: Girgaon Road, Hughes Road, Babulnath Road, Chaupati Road.

Water supply will remain completely suspended in the following areas: M P Mills Compound, B B Nakashe Marg, Tardeo. Water supply will remain completely suspended in Ambedkar Nagar Colony and Keshavrao Khadye Road (South).