Water Cuts Will Be Imposed In Certain Areas Of Mumbai Today; Due To Repairs Being Made For Leak In Main Water Pipeline
A major water leak has been reported in the main water pipeline at Worli, leading to D and G-South wards facing water cuts.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 12:24 PM IST
Mumbai: A major water leak has occurred in the 1650 mm diameter main water pipeline due to a crack in the pipe, near Famous Studios, on Dr E Moses Road, at Worli in Mumbai, according to the Water Works department of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The repairs are being carried out on a war footing. Due to the extensive nature of the repair work, the water supply has been completely suspended in certain areas falling under the D and G-South wards. The neighbourhoods wherein the water supply will remain completely suspended on May 7, are as follows: D Ward: Lamington Road, M S Ali Road, J Boman Behram Marg, R S Nimkar Marg, Shuklaji Street, Grant Road (East), Balaram Street, Dr D B Marg, Pathe Bapurao Marg, as well as the entire Mumbai Central area.
Water supply will be provided at reduced pressure in the following areas: Thakurdwar, M K Road, Raja Rammohan Roy Road, J S S Road, Khadilkar Road. Water supply will be provided at reduced pressure in the following areas: Girgaon Road, Hughes Road, Babulnath Road, Chaupati Road.
Water supply will remain completely suspended in the following areas: M P Mills Compound, B B Nakashe Marg, Tardeo. Water supply will remain completely suspended in Ambedkar Nagar Colony and Keshavrao Khadye Road (South).
E Ward: Water supply will remain completely suspended in the following areas: K K Marg, B J Marg, Sane Guruji Marg and Kasturba Hospital.
Water supply will remain completely suspended in the following areas: Maulana Azad Road, Bell Street, Dr Anandrao Nair Road, Meghraj Sethi Marg, Maratha Mandir Road, Mohammed Shahid Marg, Kamathipura (1st to 14th Lanes), Chandramani Buddha Vihar Road, Agripada area, Dr Anandrao Nair Hospital.
Water supply will remain completely suspended: G South Ward - J R Boricha Marg, Sane Guruji Marg and Dhobi Ghat. BMC has appealed to citizens in the affected areas to co-operate by using water judiciously during this period.
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