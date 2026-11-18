BMC Set To Demolish Dawood Ibrahim's Dilapidated Ancestral House In Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar
The 'C' Ward office has stated that the demolition drive will take place either on November 18 or 19 in compliance with the HC order.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to demolish the dilapidated Musafirkhana building, the ancestral house of fugitive underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim in the Bhendi Bazaar area of South Mumbai.
The 'C' Ward office of the BMC has issued an official notice on the matter on November 16, stating that the demolition drive will take place either on November 18 or 19 in compliance with an order from the Bombay High Court pronounced on August 31, 2020.
Meanwhile, a heavy police contingent has been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incidents during the demolition. Furthermore, those who use a prayer hall located within the building have been advised to relocate to an alternative site.
Mayor Ritu Tawde said the action proposed by the municipal administration is appropriate and emphasised that unauthorised constructions in the city must be dealt with.
Known as Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana, the structure is located at the intersection of Pakmodia Street and Second Cooper Street. It has been classified by the BMC under the 'C-1' category, making it a highly dangerous and dilapidated structure.
According to the civic body, the structure poses a high risk to pedestrians, visitors and people passing through the area. During a recent inspection, the building was found to be vacated by most of the occupants, with only the prayer hall remaining on the ground floor.
Dawood's ancestral home and office were located in the building, which is also associated with the conspiracy behind the 1993 serial bomb blasts.
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