ETV Bharat / state

BMC Set To Demolish Dawood Ibrahim's Dilapidated Ancestral House In Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar

The Musafirkhana building in the Bhendi Bazaar area of ​​South Mumbai. ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to demolish the dilapidated Musafirkhana building, the ancestral house of fugitive underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim in the Bhendi Bazaar area of ​​South Mumbai.

The 'C' Ward office of the BMC has issued an official notice on the matter on November 16, stating that the demolition drive will take place either on November 18 or 19 in compliance with an order from the Bombay High Court pronounced on August 31, 2020.

Meanwhile, a heavy police contingent has been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incidents during the demolition. Furthermore, those who use a prayer hall located within the building have been advised to relocate to an alternative site. The notice issued by the 'C' Ward office. (ETV Bharat) Mayor Ritu Tawde said the action proposed by the municipal administration is appropriate and emphasised that unauthorised constructions in the city must be dealt with.