BMC Removes Dia Mirza Video On Pollution-Free Diwali After Mumbai BJP Chief's Outburst
In a post on X, Ameet Satam said Dia Mirza should not give lessons on ways to celebrate Diwali.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) deleted a video featuring actor Dia Mirza on its pollution-free Diwali campaign after Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam objected to it.
In light of rise in pollution levels across Mumbai city and its suburbs, and in accordance with a High Court directive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has urged citizens to celebrate Diwali without bursting firecrackers. As part of the awareness campaign, the BMC enlisted the participation of several celebrities, including Mirza, whose video was shared by the civic body.
However, Mumbai Satam strongly criticized the video, prompting the BMC to take it down. In a post on X, he rebuked Mirza, stating, "There is absolutely no need for us to take lessons from her on how to celebrate our Diwali. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture".
BMC had shared a video featuring Mirza on social media, in which she urged people to follow the Bombay High Court's directives regarding the use of firecrackers. However, following the release of the video, several social media users expressed their displeasure with Mirza.
Along with Mirza, BMC's campaign includes Ajinkya Rahane, Madhuri Dixit, and Swapnil Joshi. However, following Amit Satam's objection, the civic body removed Mirza's video.
Meanwhile, Vijay Ubale, group leader of AIMIM in BMC, remarked that "Diwali is a very sacred and significant festival. In our view, refraining from bursting firecrackers during Diwali is the need of the hour. Pollution is indeed on the rise; instead of bursting firecrackers, we can celebrate Diwali by visiting each other's homes, sharing sweets, engaging in conversation, and exchanging words of affection".
He said, "Before criticizing Dia Mirza, it was incumbent upon Ameet Satam to clarify whether he himself has taken any measures to reduce pollution—a crisis that is, in fact, quite severe".
@mybmc We don’t need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture.— Ameet Satam (@AmeetSatam) November 1, 2026
Ubale said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party does not have] the right to dictate how individuals should celebrate their festivals and occasions. The party does not hold a monopoly over the Hindu community. Ameet Satam should celebrate Diwali however he wishes, but he has no business lecturing others. This is a pathetic attempt on his part to further his own political agenda by stoking hatred between Hindus and Muslims, even during a festival".
Congress spokesperson and media coordinator Sureshcandra Rajhans urged the BMC not to succumb to any external pressure. "Who is Ameet Satam, and why does he have such a significant presence within the Municipal Corporation? If the BMC has reached a point where it must fear Ameet Satam, then it might as well be locked up. Satam should refrain from such antics; it is neither good for the country nor for society," he said.
Leader of Opposition in BMC Kishori Pednekar said, the civic body must explain why Dia Mirza’s video was removed. "I intend to ask the Municipal Commissioner why this was done", she said.
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