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BMC Removes Dia Mirza Video On Pollution-Free Diwali After Mumbai BJP Chief's Outburst

Mumbai : The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) deleted a video featuring actor Dia Mirza on its pollution-free Diwali campaign after Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam objected to it.

In light of rise in pollution levels across Mumbai city and its suburbs, and in accordance with a High Court directive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has urged citizens to celebrate Diwali without bursting firecrackers. As part of the awareness campaign, the BMC enlisted the participation of several celebrities, including Mirza, whose video was shared by the civic body.

However, Mumbai Satam strongly criticized the video, prompting the BMC to take it down. In a post on X, he rebuked Mirza, stating, "There is absolutely no need for us to take lessons from her on how to celebrate our Diwali. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture".

BMC had shared a video featuring Mirza on social media, in which she urged people to follow the Bombay High Court's directives regarding the use of firecrackers. However, following the release of the video, several social media users expressed their displeasure with Mirza.

Along with Mirza, BMC's campaign includes Ajinkya Rahane, Madhuri Dixit, and Swapnil Joshi. However, following Amit Satam's objection, the civic body removed Mirza's video.

Meanwhile, Vijay Ubale, group leader of AIMIM in BMC, remarked that "Diwali is a very sacred and significant festival. In our view, refraining from bursting firecrackers during Diwali is the need of the hour. Pollution is indeed on the rise; instead of bursting firecrackers, we can celebrate Diwali by visiting each other's homes, sharing sweets, engaging in conversation, and exchanging words of affection".