Who Will Be Mumbai's Mayor? Maharashtra CM Says Will Speak With Eknath Shinde And Decide
A notification by the Urban Development Department for the lottery draw will determine the category from which a candidate can be selected.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
Mumbai: Now all eyes are on the Mayoral candidates for the 29 municipal corporations of Maharashtra. However, this wait is going to be longer, and there will not be any immediate decision. In every Municipal Corporation, there have been reservations, and these are likely to further delay the decision-making.
"A specific legal procedure is followed for the selection of mayors. The Urban Development Department issues a notification to conduct a draw of lots to decide the reservation for the mayoral posts. Based on this notification, a draw is held for the mayor's post in all municipal corporations," the notification of the Maharashtra government for previous elections stated.
In fact, this process is followed even when the elections for all local bodies are announced. On November 11, 2025, when the elections for 29 municipal corporations were announced, the lottery was drawn even for the allocation of the reservation in different wards.
First, the Urban Development department, under which all corporations fall, will issue a notification to conduct a lottery draw, due to the numerous reservations. This lottery is then conducted by the administrators of every corporation. Under the supervision of Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner, Bhushan Gagrani, this lottery will be conducted for Mumbai. After the chit is pulled out, the specific category will be known. It can be from General, Women, Other Backward Castes Women, Other Backward Castes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Caste Women, Scheduled Tribes.
Of the total 227 seats, 114 are reserved for women, ensuring 50 per cent representation. The other categories are SC - 15 seats reserved with 8 women SC, ST -2 seats, 1 woman. OBC 61 seats, of these 31 women. There 149 General seats, of these 74 are women. The mayor is elected from the party or alliance that has the required majority, that is, over 114 corporators in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Whether the mayor’s post is open or reserved is decided through this draw. Subsequently, nominations are filed for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor, followed by voting in the general body of the municipal corporation. After the voting process, the new mayor is formally announced.
The Municipal Corporations where the BJP is likely to singlehandedly decide on the Mayor is Nagpur (BJP -102), Akola (BJP -38), Chandrapur (BJP -23), Chhaptrapati Sambhajinagar (BJP -58), Nanded (BJP -45), Chandrapur (BJP -23), Nagpur (BJP -102), Amravati (BJP -25), Akola (BJP -38), Sangli (BJP -39), Ahilyanagar (BJP -25), Pimpri -Chinchwad (BJP -84), Pune (BJP -119), Kolhapur (BJP -26), Ichalkarranji (BJP -43), Nanded (45), Mira-Bhayander (BJP -80).
However, there are many corporations where negotiations are expected. The main being Thane, where Shiv Sena has got the majority of 75 and the BJP 28. Eknath Shinde, in his speech said, "If the Mayor of the Mahayuti will be of the BJP (in Mumbai), then in Thane, the Mayor will be of Shiv Sena. We will not need the help of the BJP to stay in power in the Thane Municipal Corporation. The Mayor will be ours."
This tussle for power has already led to a controversy between the Shiv Sena and the BJP. BJP MLA from Thane, Sanjay Kelkar, said, "Since Shiv Sena has got a majority in Thane. If we do not get the respect and are not allowed to share power, then we will take the decision at the appropriate time after consulting our state chief, Ravindra Chavan. We will have to decide if we have to sit in the opposition benches."
In Navi Mumbai, the BJP has bagged 66 seats, while the Shiv Sena has got 42 seats. In Ulhasnagar, the BJP won 38 seats while the Shiv Sena won 36. In Kalyan Dombivli, the Shiv Sena is ahead by only one seat as it has 52 seats while the BJP has won 51 seats. In Nashik, the BJP has won 72 seats while the Shiv Sena won 26 seats.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters in Pune, "We will speak to Eknath Shinde and decide on who will become Mumbai's mayor. There is no question of a dispute. Shiv Sena lost a few seats by a small margin but their overall performance is good."
The decision for Mahayuti will be taken after discussing with the parties. Fadnavis had told ETV Bharat. "Numbers will not decide which party will determine. The Mayoral candidate will be selected after talks with the partner party," Fadnavis had said.
Meanwhile, sources from Shiv Sena have said that Eknath Shinde has demanded that the Mumbai Mayor's post should be given to his party, the Shiv Sena, for 2.5 years.
It is also understood that this process of notification is not likely to begin before mid-January. TIll then, the BMC will function directly under the UD department, as has been since 2022, when the BMC was dismantled by the then Eknath Shinde-led government.
