Who Will Be Mumbai's Mayor? Maharashtra CM Says Will Speak With Eknath Shinde And Decide

Mumbai: Now all eyes are on the Mayoral candidates for the 29 municipal corporations of Maharashtra. However, this wait is going to be longer, and there will not be any immediate decision. In every Municipal Corporation, there have been reservations, and these are likely to further delay the decision-making.

"A specific legal procedure is followed for the selection of mayors. The Urban Development Department issues a notification to conduct a draw of lots to decide the reservation for the mayoral posts. Based on this notification, a draw is held for the mayor's post in all municipal corporations," the notification of the Maharashtra government for previous elections stated.

In fact, this process is followed even when the elections for all local bodies are announced. On November 11, 2025, when the elections for 29 municipal corporations were announced, the lottery was drawn even for the allocation of the reservation in different wards.

First, the Urban Development department, under which all corporations fall, will issue a notification to conduct a lottery draw, due to the numerous reservations. This lottery is then conducted by the administrators of every corporation. Under the supervision of Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner, Bhushan Gagrani, this lottery will be conducted for Mumbai. After the chit is pulled out, the specific category will be known. It can be from General, Women, Other Backward Castes Women, Other Backward Castes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Caste Women, Scheduled Tribes.

Of the total 227 seats, 114 are reserved for women, ensuring 50 per cent representation. The other categories are SC - 15 seats reserved with 8 women SC, ST -2 seats, 1 woman. OBC 61 seats, of these 31 women. There 149 General seats, of these 74 are women. The mayor is elected from the party or alliance that has the required majority, that is, over 114 corporators in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Whether the mayor’s post is open or reserved is decided through this draw. Subsequently, nominations are filed for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor, followed by voting in the general body of the municipal corporation. After the voting process, the new mayor is formally announced.

The Municipal Corporations where the BJP is likely to singlehandedly decide on the Mayor is Nagpur (BJP -102), Akola (BJP -38), Chandrapur (BJP -23), Chhaptrapati Sambhajinagar (BJP -58), Nanded (BJP -45), Chandrapur (BJP -23), Nagpur (BJP -102), Amravati (BJP -25), Akola (BJP -38), Sangli (BJP -39), Ahilyanagar (BJP -25), Pimpri -Chinchwad (BJP -84), Pune (BJP -119), Kolhapur (BJP -26), Ichalkarranji (BJP -43), Nanded (45), Mira-Bhayander (BJP -80).