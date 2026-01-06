ETV Bharat / state

BMC Polls | More Number Of Female Candidates To Contest; 879 Women, 821 Men In Fray

Mumbai: Come elections, and there is a fight for tickets with more men contesting as compared to women. Usually, there are more female candidates associated with leading political families who are given preference, even in wards or constituencies designated for women.

The picture for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls is, however, different. It has become evident that there are more female candidates than male candidates, despite the intense competition for power among all political groups.

Geeta Nilesh Ahirekar, who is contesting from ward no 218, with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (ETV Bharat)

There are now 1700 candidates in the fray, with 879 female candidates and 821 male candidates. Of the 227 wards, 114 have been reserved for women, which is also a reason one can see such a high number of female candidates running for office.

The voting for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls will take place on January 15, 2026, while counting of votes will be held the next day.

With 68 women in the fray, Deonar, Mankhurd, Chembur, and Govandi have the highest number of women candidates. In contrast are Worli and Prabhadevi areas, which have the least number of women candidates. It is followed by Kurla and Mulund.