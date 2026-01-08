ETV Bharat / state

BMC Polls | Independent Candidate Tejal Pawar Alleges Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Narvekar Offered Her Money To Withdraw Papers

By Prajakta Pol

Mumbai: Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker, Rahul Narvekar, continues to skirt controversy. Now, from Ward No. 226 in Mumbai, an independent candidate, Tejal Pawar, has made a grave accusation against the Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Narvekar, for forcing her to drop out of the race. Three of the Narvekar family members are contesting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

Voting for the BMC polls will take place on January 15, 2026, while the counting of votes will be held a day later. Tejas's husband, Deepak Pawar, filed an official complaint against Narvekar at the Colaba police station.

In his statement, Deepak said, Tejal filed her nomination papers on December 30, 2025. "Then on December 31, 2025, after the scrutiny of her nomination papers, Narvekar's supporters took me in a car to Byculla. Speaker Rahul Narvekar and his brother Makarand were in their vehicle while some other supporters took Tejal in a different vehicle. Myself and Tejal were taken to Narvekars' home in Cuffe Parade," alleged Deepak.

Tejal told ETV Bharat, "I left saying our small children were at home alone and returned to our bungalow in Colaba. But they bribed Deepak with a financial offer. He told them I had the final say, and my husband turned down the offer."

She further alleged, "Makarand Narvekar then contacted me and requested a meeting. I declined to travel and told him I would send my husband after talking to him about our decision."

Tejal alleged Rahul Narvekar had sent his Personal Assistant to threaten her. "Narvekar's PA visited us and attempted to convince me to withdraw my nomination papers. He mentioned the name of a 'Raju' during the conversation, claiming that he had been externed and had criminal charges brought against him. I asked him directly if he was threatening me. He then offered me Rs 10 lakh to withdraw my papers," Tejal further alleged.

After which, Tejal says she decided to file a police complaint and run for office. Tejal said, "After this, Deepak and I moved out with our children and stayed in an undisclosed place till January 2, 2026."