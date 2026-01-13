ETV Bharat / state

BMC Polls | First Time Voters Want Candidates Who Are Accessible And Can Communicate With Them

Representational image ( ANI )

By Prajakta Pol Mumbai: There has been an intense campaign for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, which will be held on January 15, and results will be declared a day later. There are many first-time candidates, nepo-politicians contesting and campaigning, and some veteran old-timer candidates this time. ETV Bharat spoke to a few first-time voters, who will exercise their franchise. Voting for 29 Municipal Corporation elections, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur, will be held on January 15, 2026. The counting of votes will be taken up a day later. In Mumbai, the fight is among Mahayuti (BJP-Shiv Sena), Congress, which has allied with Vanchit Bahujan Agadhi and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. A few first-time voters said they are not concerned about the alliances, and they want to see deliverables and leaders who will change the city that is plagued by bad roads, dug up footpaths and poor air quality. "The BMC were held nine years ago, and people's expectations were neglected during this period. As Mumbaikars, we require leaders who can act promptly and carry out development. We need leaders who are willing to understand Mumbai's major problems and find constructive solutions. For instance, it is urgent to reduce pollution in Mumbai and avoid waterlogging during the monsoon," said Saisha Deviprasad, a first-time voter from suburban Bandra.