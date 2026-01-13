BMC Polls | First Time Voters Want Candidates Who Are Accessible And Can Communicate With Them
Voting for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls will take place on January 15, 2025, while the results will be declared a day later.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
By Prajakta Pol
Mumbai: There has been an intense campaign for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, which will be held on January 15, and results will be declared a day later. There are many first-time candidates, nepo-politicians contesting and campaigning, and some veteran old-timer candidates this time.
ETV Bharat spoke to a few first-time voters, who will exercise their franchise. Voting for 29 Municipal Corporation elections, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur, will be held on January 15, 2026. The counting of votes will be taken up a day later.
In Mumbai, the fight is among Mahayuti (BJP-Shiv Sena), Congress, which has allied with Vanchit Bahujan Agadhi and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.
A few first-time voters said they are not concerned about the alliances, and they want to see deliverables and leaders who will change the city that is plagued by bad roads, dug up footpaths and poor air quality.
"The BMC were held nine years ago, and people's expectations were neglected during this period. As Mumbaikars, we require leaders who can act promptly and carry out development. We need leaders who are willing to understand Mumbai's major problems and find constructive solutions. For instance, it is urgent to reduce pollution in Mumbai and avoid waterlogging during the monsoon," said Saisha Deviprasad, a first-time voter from suburban Bandra.
Many first-time voters said they have not met the candidates, as not all have canvassed door-to-door. The young voters want to see candidates who are accessible and will maintain rapport with them.
"We need corporators who are accessible to the people. The problem of pollution is increasing in Mumbai. It is extremely important to pay attention to environmental issues. I believe we should elect representatives who are willing to commit to sustainable development work," said Ayesha Mehta, a student at Lala Lajpatrai College, at Mahalaxmi, in Mumbai.
Just prior to the campaigning, the two cousins, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, forged an alliance of their parties, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena over the Marathi language issue. However, the first time Marathi-speaking voters feel it is not a relevant issue anymore.
"I don't agree with the politics surrounding the Marathi language in Mumbai. Everyone should be proud of their language and their roots. Just attacking people because they don't speak our language is wrong. We wouldn't put up with harassment over a language issue, if we were to travel to another state tomorrow. Humanity must therefore be protected," said Vaishnavi Shete.
Young students have raised the issue of safety for women in Mumbai city. "The number of women who travel late at night for work has increased. We are seeing a lot more incidents of women being harassed that are being reported. Women's safety is an important issue, in my opinion. In addition, there is a lot of pollution to the numerous construction projects being undertaken in the name of Mumbai's development. I would vote for a candidate who is willing to work towards reducing this pollution," said Shraddha Mohite, a student who has to travel every day back and forth to her college. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, there are around 1,68,422 voters in the age group of 18-19 years.
