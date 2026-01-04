'BMC Mayor To Be From Mahayuti, A Maratha And A Hindu': Maharashtra CM Fadnavis
Fadnavis came down on Uddhav Thackeray and said "the legacy of deeds is inherited through ideology."
Published : January 4, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Mumbai: A day after BJP leader Keshav Upadhye said that as many as 68 candidates from the BJP and the Mahayuti have been elected unopposed in the elections to the state's municipal elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, said the mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be from the Mahayuti, a Maratha and a Hindu.
Speaking at a rally to kickstart the Mahayuti's election campaign for BMC, the Chief Minister criticized Uddhav Thackeray. "By birth, one only inherits a legacy of blood. But the legacy of deeds is inherited through ideology, which we possess. They claim that they built the Metro and the Coastal Road. But people know everything," he said.
Referring to AIMIM's Waris Pathan's claim that a burqa-cland woman will become the mayor of BMC, he said, "We have no animosity towards any religion. We don't even oppose those who refuse to chant Vande Mataram. We offer a chadar (prayer shawl) and hoist the Tricolor at the Mahim Dargah. However, we will not spare those who are hostile towards India. You won't see any Vande Mataram slogans at their rallies." '
The Chief Minister said the state government has sent back hundreds of Bangladeshis in the last six to seven months. "We will keep sending back Bangladeshis who have come here from West Bengal with the blessings of Mamata Didi", he said.
He further said the government would create a Rs 17,000-crore environmental budget for Mumbai to make it the most environmentally sustainable city in the country, and that details of the scheme would be announced soon.
Fadnavis said his government would ensure that no Mumbaikar (native citizen of Mumbai) would have to leave the city for want of a home. Against the backdrop of the redevelopment wave in Mumbai, he said Mumbaikars would be provided with homes within the city limits. He said the government is building a network of tunnels in several places to ease traffic in Mumbai.
Speaking at the rally, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "We won the Lok Sabha elections, recorded a historic victory in the Assembly elections and achieved a hat-trick of victories by winning more than 75 per cent of the seats in municipal councils," he said.
The Deputy Chief Minister said the Mahayuti is aiming for similar show in the elections to municipal corporations. "We have to free Mumbai and Mumbaikars of corruption," he said. Shinde said those who misappropriated funds in garbage disposal in Mumbai, construction of roads, distribution of 'khichdi' and desilting of Mithi river are the 'emperors of corruption'.
Addressing a rally to kickstart the Mahayuti's election campaign for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Worli, Shinde said the alliance is working on the mission, 'Maharashtra Fast and Mumbai Superfast'. He said for the Opposition M stands for malfeasance, self-interest and arrogance, for the Mahayuti, the letter stands for 'Marathi', 'Maharashtra' and 'Mahayuti' itself. "Those who kept Marathas confined to cramped spaces built new mansions for themselves. But in the last three-and-a-half years, the Mahayuti has transformed Mumbai," he said.
Shinde said the Opposition abandoned Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals out of desperation for power. "They considered Mumbai a hen that lays golden eggs. They have already eaten the eggs and now they are trying to slaughter the hen. They won elections by raising the alarm that Mumbai and the Marathi people are in danger. But Marathas will not be fooled by their opportunistic politics. Mumbai belongs to the Marathi people," he said.
📍 #मुंबई |#शिवसेना #भाजपा आणि #रिपब्लिकन_पार्टी_ऑफ_इंडिया #महायुती पदाधिकारी मेळावा आज मुंबईतील वरळी डोम येथे मोठ्या उत्साहात आणि जल्लोषात संपन्न झाला. आगामी मुंबई महानगरपालिका निवडणुकीत महायुतीचा भगवा फडकवण्याचा निर्धार याप्रसंगी व्यक्त करून प्रचाराचा श्रीगणेशा करण्यात आला.… pic.twitter.com/g3j15IAsfm— Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) January 3, 2026
Targeting Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, Shinde said, "Mumbaikars don't want those who hinder development, but rather those who champion it".
The Deputy Chief Minister also sharply criticized the alliance between the Thackeray brothers. "You are proclaiming that you have come together for the people. Then for whom and for what reason did you separate 20 years ago? After people exposed them, they were reminded of their 'brand'. But the real brand is Balasaheb. The common worker of the Mahayuti is our brand," he said.
Shinde said January 14 and 15 will mark a period of transition. "January 16 is the coronation anniversary of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. On the day, we will have our mayor in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation," he said.
Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, covering 3.49 crore voters, roughly 35 per cent of the state’s electorate, will be held on January 15, 2026. In cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and Nagpur, voters will cast ballots for the first time since 2017. In Vasai-Virar and Kalyan-Dombivli, the gap stretches to nearly 11 years. In Jalna and Ichalkaranji, where corporations were formed recently, these are the first-ever elections.
Earlier, the Opposition had come down on the spate of unopposed elections to civic bodies in the state, alleging that money and threats were used to get Opposition candidates to withdraw. The Opposition also alleged that the ruling parties had the support of the state's election commission.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that candidates opposing the Mahayuti were offered up to Rs 5 crore to withdraw from the election. "Bags containing Rs 5 crore each were sent to the houses of candidates in Jalgaon to force them to withdraw."
