ETV Bharat / state

'BMC Mayor To Be From Mahayuti, A Maratha And A Hindu': Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: A day after BJP leader Keshav Upadhye said that as many as 68 candidates from the BJP and the Mahayuti have been elected unopposed in the elections to the state's municipal elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, said the mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be from the Mahayuti, a Maratha and a Hindu.

Speaking at a rally to kickstart the Mahayuti's election campaign for BMC, the Chief Minister criticized Uddhav Thackeray. "By birth, one only inherits a legacy of blood. But the legacy of deeds is inherited through ideology, which we possess. They claim that they built the Metro and the Coastal Road. But people know everything," he said.

Referring to AIMIM's Waris Pathan's claim that a burqa-cland woman will become the mayor of BMC, he said, "We have no animosity towards any religion. We don't even oppose those who refuse to chant Vande Mataram. We offer a chadar (prayer shawl) and hoist the Tricolor at the Mahim Dargah. However, we will not spare those who are hostile towards India. You won't see any Vande Mataram slogans at their rallies." '

The Chief Minister said the state government has sent back hundreds of Bangladeshis in the last six to seven months. "We will keep sending back Bangladeshis who have come here from West Bengal with the blessings of Mamata Didi", he said.

Mahayuti leaders at the rally (ETV Bharat)

He further said the government would create a Rs 17,000-crore environmental budget for Mumbai to make it the most environmentally sustainable city in the country, and that details of the scheme would be announced soon.

Fadnavis said his government would ensure that no Mumbaikar (native citizen of Mumbai) would have to leave the city for want of a home. Against the backdrop of the redevelopment wave in Mumbai, he said Mumbaikars would be provided with homes within the city limits. He said the government is building a network of tunnels in several places to ease traffic in Mumbai.

Speaking at the rally, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "We won the Lok Sabha elections, recorded a historic victory in the Assembly elections and achieved a hat-trick of victories by winning more than 75 per cent of the seats in municipal councils," he said.