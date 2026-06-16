ETV Bharat / state

BMC Imposes 20 Pc Cut In Water Supply For Industrial, Commercial Purposes As Reservoir Levels Dip

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday imposed a 20 per cent cut in water supply to industrial, commercial and sports establishments, as reservoir levels dropped to 10.35 per cent due to the delayed monsoon. The civic body also suspended water supply for ongoing construction projects and swimming pools, it said in a release.

The cuts will be effective from Wednesday. The measures were announced following a review meeting about the water stock in reservoirs supplying water to the financial capital of the country.

The restrictions are aimed at safeguarding potable water supplies and strict action will be taken against misuse or wastage of drinking water, the release said. The civic body has already implemented a 10 percent water cut from May 15.

Mumbai requires around 4,664 million litres of water daily, while the current average supply is 4,100 million litres per day. As of June 16, the combined water stock in the lakes supplying the metropolis stood at only 10.35 per cent of the total capacity, posing a challenge for maintaining water supply until substantial rainfall replenishes the reservoirs.

Following directives from the state Water Resources Department, the BMC has been implementing austerity measures for drinking water management.