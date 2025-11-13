ETV Bharat / state

1.20 Lakh Strays Dogs Sterilised in Last 5 Years In Mumbai: BMC In Action Mode To Control Growing Number

By Kaustubh Khatu

Mumbai: Omkar Kature could have remained a stranger to trypanophobia. He could only till the age of 11. Kature, a 28-year-old resident of Kurla, is a graphics designer. Till date, he shudders at the very thought of injections he had to take in childhood after he was bitten by a stray dog. There are far more strays in Kurla (West) now, than what he had seen around Mumbai city back then.

When he was 11, he was bitten by a stray. "I was returning home with my father after we closed our vegetable shop, at night. I was attacked by a stray that bit my left foot. I was in excruciating pain, and my father realised he should not waste any time. He just picked me up and rushed to KB Bhabha Municipal General Hospital in Bandra," Kature said.

He remembers, doctors cleaning his wound and dressing it. Also, the fact that they gave him his first anti-rabies injection, one of more than a dozen he had had received as per the old vaccination regimen. The needles used in those vaccines were big back then, could have easily scared even as an adult. It left him scarred for life.

"I had to make a run to the same hospital every few days to get fully vaccinated with the course of 14 injections," he said, adding that the entire episode shook him beyond compare. "I get scared at the sight of any injection," he rued.

He now tries his best to avoid roads and streets which have stray dogs. He strongly feels the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers need to shift these strays permanently to shelter homes and not just leave them on the streets after neutering them.

"I am scared of strays to this day. I get jitters when I see a pack of dogs on our streets. The strays are a threat to our lives," Kature said. He is not alone, many believe the number of strays in this city is growing, posing a huge threat to its denizens.

Rajnarayan Vishwakarma (51), who resides in Malad (East), goes to Jogeshwari (a western-suburb) for a walk every morning. He used to see a huge pile of garbage dump near the pond where there always are a few strays, nibbling to eat food. Often people feed these strays biscuits and food. None of which, he thought would one day pose a danger to his life.

Earlier in February, a stray attacked him during his walk and bit him on the leg. "I was scared as I was alone. I pulled myself fast to go to Apla clinic (run by the BMC), which was close to this place," he said. They cleaned his wound and asked him to go to a general hospital for vaccination.

He went to JJ hospital, a government tertiary hospital which was 22 km away. He wrote to the BMC and asked them to catch the strays in the suburbs. "I feel scared whenever I see stray dogs. I was bitten in February, even now I still don't feel confident to walk on the streets," said the quinquagenarian, whose fear has compounded now with the inaction of the civic body.

Kature and Vishwakarma are among the lakhs of dogbite survivors in Mumbai. According to BMC spokesperson Tanjai Kambli, the civic body has recorded one lakh dog bites in 2024.