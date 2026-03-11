ETV Bharat / state

BMC Canteen To Shut Services In 2 Days Over LPG Shortage, Weddings May Be Deferred In Maharashtra

Mumbai, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Amravati, Ahilyanagar: In view of LPG shortage, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) canteen will be shut services in two days, raising concerns among municipal staff. The canteen manager told ETV Bharat they have sought permission to use electric grill for cooking.

The problem at BMC canteen aggravated due to increasing crowds from surrounding government offices, who have been eating here since canteens have either shut down or their menus have been restricted to snacks.

Danny Biswas, BMC canteen manager said, "The gas stock in the canteen will last only till Thursday. Other government canteens are also being shut due to shortage of LPG cylinders. So, people from other government canteens have been coming to our BMC canteen for meals, due to which the crowds have increased. The problem has been reported to the labour department and we are expecting to get some response. We have also sought permission to use electric grills in the canteen, if gas is not available."

Meanwhile, reports of black-marketing of LPG cylinders has surfaced in many areas. In Thane, residents have urged police to take immediate action against the black-marketing of gas cylinders. LPG cylinder costing Rs 1800 are being sold at Rs 4000 in the black-market, they told police. Several restaurants have called for downing shutters till Sunday as they have only 30 percent of gas stock.

In Amravati, several hoteliers have decided to significantly slash their menus while many restaurants are now preparing only 10 to 15 dishes compared to 70 to 80 dishes that they earlier prepared per day.

The current scenario is also a dampener on the wedding season. Many hotels that took wedding orders and now face shortage of LPG cylinders, fear they may have to cancel their orders.