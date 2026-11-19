ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai: BMC Begins Demolition Of Building Once Inhabited by Dawood Ibrahim's Family

The 87-year-old Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana building in the Bhendi Bazaar area of ​​South Mumbai was ancestral residence of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday began demolishing the 87-year-old Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana building in the Bhendi Bazaar area of ​​South Mumbai, which was once inhabited by members of the family of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

The demolition, originally scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday (November 18 and 19), could not begin as planned but work commenced on Thursday amid tight police security.

According to the BMC, it received a letter from the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) stating that the building was in a dilapidated and dangerous condition. Citing a Bombay High Court order issued in August 2020, the Trust, established in 2009 to redevelop Bhendi Bazaar in South Mumbai, sought the evacuation of residents and demolition of the structure.

In a clarification issued on October 23, the SBUT stated that the building fell within Sector 8 of its cluster redevelopment scheme. A portion of the structure also lies along the alignment of proposed road. The BMC subsequently undertook the demolition, with police personnel deployed at the site to maintain security.

Fugitive underworld don Dawwod Ibarhim is associated with 1993 serial bomb blasts whhich killed 257 people and injured 1400. . (ETV Bharat)

The building is associated with Dawood Ibrahim's family, whose ancestral residence and office were reportedly located at the site. The structure is also associated with the conspiracy behind the 1993 serial bomb blasts. The blasts on March 12, 1993, killed 257 people and approximately 1,400 were injured.