Mumbai: BMC Begins Demolition Of Building Once Inhabited by Dawood Ibrahim's Family
The building is associated with Dawood Ibrahim's family, whose ancestral residence and office were located and is also associated with the 1993 serial bomb blasts.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 1:35 PM IST
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday began demolishing the 87-year-old Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana building in the Bhendi Bazaar area of South Mumbai, which was once inhabited by members of the family of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.
The demolition, originally scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday (November 18 and 19), could not begin as planned but work commenced on Thursday amid tight police security.
#WATCH | Mumbai: DCP South Zone 1 Maneesh Kalwaniya says, "The BMC has been carrying out operations here since this morning, and all necessary safety precautions have been taken. The entire BMC team, including the engineering department and other relevant units, is present on-site. Adequate police personnel have also been deployed, and the demolition is proceeding in a peaceful manner; there are no issues at the moment. To ensure proper security across the entire surrounding area and to prevent any untoward incidents, an adequate number of police personnel have been deployed."— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026
According to the BMC, it received a letter from the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) stating that the building was in a dilapidated and dangerous condition. Citing a Bombay High Court order issued in August 2020, the Trust, established in 2009 to redevelop Bhendi Bazaar in South Mumbai, sought the evacuation of residents and demolition of the structure.
In a clarification issued on October 23, the SBUT stated that the building fell within Sector 8 of its cluster redevelopment scheme. A portion of the structure also lies along the alignment of proposed road. The BMC subsequently undertook the demolition, with police personnel deployed at the site to maintain security.
The building is associated with Dawood Ibrahim's family, whose ancestral residence and office were reportedly located at the site. The structure is also associated with the conspiracy behind the 1993 serial bomb blasts. The blasts on March 12, 1993, killed 257 people and approximately 1,400 were injured.
The building located at the intersection of Pakmodia Street and Second Cooper Street. It has been classified by the BMC under the 'C-1' category, making it a highly dangerous and dilapidated structure.
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