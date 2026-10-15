Blue Drum Murder: Sleepless First Night In Jail For Lovers Sentenced To Death
The duo convicts Muskan and Sahil traded their clothes for prison uniforms and numbers to begin death row, reports Shripal Tewatia
Published : October 15, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
Meerut: Two lovers at the heart of the infamous “Blue Drum” murder case will now be known by the numbers stamped on their prison uniforms in a jail in Uttar Pradesh.
Muskan Rastogi, who was sentenced to death for the murder of her husband Saurabh Rajput, is now Prisoner No. 396/2026. Her lover and co-convict, Sahil Shukla, has become Prisoner No. 395/2026.
Both of them have been stripped of their personal clothing, entering the bleak reality of life on death row at Meerut’s Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail. According to officials, the rigorous daily routine for the doomed lovers has already been established.
"Muskan will spend her remaining days assigned to sewing and embroidery. Sahil has been tasked with gardening and agricultural duties within the prison grounds," they said.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Jail Senior Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma said that the facility received the official court warrants late last night.
"Following their arrival, both prisoners were forced to trade their civilian clothes for mandatory prison attire. Sahil was issued two sets of a white traditional kurta and pyjama, while Muskan received the standard women's uniform mandated by the state jail manual," he said.
Sharma said the conviction weighed heavily on Muskan and Sahil, who spent their first night under intense psychological pressure.
"Both convicts initially refused to touch their dinner, setting the food aside before spending a sleepless night in their cells. Prison staff conducted intensive counselling sessions with the visibly shaken inmates overnight and again in the morning, which finally persuaded them to eat breakfast," he told ETV Bharat.
Sharma said the road to the gallows remains long and involves several legal procedures. While Uttar Pradesh houses execution chambers in only three facilities, Meerut Jail, Naini Jail in Prayagraj, and Mathura Jail, the legal framework allows for an extensive appeals process.
Through tears, both convicts actively questioned prison officials about their remaining legal protections. Sharma said that jail authorities have briefed the duo on their rights to contest the capital punishment.
"They have the option to approach the Allahabad High Court, appeal to the Supreme Court and file formal mercy petitions with both the Uttar Pradesh Governor and the President of India. The convicts have promised to notify jail administrators within 48 hours whether they will hire private counsel or request state-appointed lawyers to manage their defence,” Sharma added.
The case stems from a murder which came to light in March 2025, shocking the entire nation. Muskan, along with Sahil, killed her husband Saurabh Rajput and then dismembered his body. They then stuffed the body parts into a blue plastic drum and sealed it with cement to prevent the spread of foul smell and conceal the murder.
Saurabh and Muskan had a love marriage in 2016 and had a daughter in 2019. Over the years, Muskan entered into a relationship with his classmate, Sahil. When Saurabh discovered the illicit relationship, they conspired to eliminate him.
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