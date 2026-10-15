ETV Bharat / state

Blue Drum Murder: Sleepless First Night In Jail For Lovers Sentenced To Death

Inside view of Meerut Jail ( ETV Bharat )

Meerut: Two lovers at the heart of the infamous “Blue Drum” murder case will now be known by the numbers stamped on their prison uniforms in a jail in Uttar Pradesh.

Muskan Rastogi, who was sentenced to death for the murder of her husband Saurabh Rajput, is now Prisoner No. 396/2026. Her lover and co-convict, Sahil Shukla, has become Prisoner No. 395/2026.

Both of them have been stripped of their personal clothing, entering the bleak reality of life on death row at Meerut’s Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail. According to officials, the rigorous daily routine for the doomed lovers has already been established. "Muskan will spend her remaining days assigned to sewing and embroidery. Sahil has been tasked with gardening and agricultural duties within the prison grounds," they said. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Jail Senior Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma said that the facility received the official court warrants late last night. "Following their arrival, both prisoners were forced to trade their civilian clothes for mandatory prison attire. Sahil was issued two sets of a white traditional kurta and pyjama, while Muskan received the standard women's uniform mandated by the state jail manual," he said. Sharma said the conviction weighed heavily on Muskan and Sahil, who spent their first night under intense psychological pressure.