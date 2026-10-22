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'Blue Drum' Murder: Influencer Moves Court To Support 10-Month-Old Daughter Of Convict Muskan

Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla. ( PTI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Meerut: A social media influencer on Wednesday said he has moved court seeking permission to take responsibility for the education and upbringing of the 10-month-old daughter of Muskan, who was recently sentenced to death for killing her husband and concealing his body in a cement drum.

Speaking to local media, Mumbai-based influencer Faizan Ansari said he has filed an application before a district court here as he wanted to bear the expenses of raising the child, Mannat alias Radha, who was born in jail, including her education, healthcare and marriage.

He also expressed his willingness to have his financial capacity assessed to establish his ability to fulfil the responsibility. District Government Counsel K K Chaubey said any decision concerning the child would have to take into account her mother's wishes and the applicable legal provisions. A proposal to provide financial assistance to the child through the administration could be considered under the prescribed procedure, Chaubey said, clarifying that merely filing an application in court did not confer any right to the child's custody or guardianship.