ETV Bharat / state

Blue Drum Murder Case: Convicts Challenge Death Sentence Before Allahabad HC

Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh addresses a press conference at Brahmpuri police station, presenting Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla in connection with the murder of Muskan’s husband, former Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Kumar Rajput, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 ( IANS )

Prayagraj: The two convicts in the blue drum murder case - Muskan Rastogi and her partner Sahil Shukla - have approached the Allahabad High Court challenging their death sentence by a Meerut court. A division bench of the high court is likely to hear the matter next week.

The court had convicted the two on September 30 for the murder of Muskan's husband Saurabh Rajput, a former merchant navy officer, and for attempting to conceal his body. The death penalty was given on October 14. Senior Jail Superintendent of Meerut district jail Viresh Raj Sharma told PTI that the appeal on behalf of Sahil and Muskan was filed on Friday by senior advocate Sushil Shukla.

The lawyer said both Sahil and Muskan had consented to appoint him as their counsel, following which the lower court's verdict was challenged. In their appeal, the two convicts described the trial court's verdict as illegal and arbitrary and urged the high court to acquit them of all charges under the relevant provisions of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Their appeal also contends that the prosecution failed to establish its case beyond reasonable doubt. The case rested entirely on circumstantial evidence, but the trial court arrived at its conclusion on the basis of speculation and conjecture while overlooking established legal principles, they claimed.

The appellants also pointed to alleged contradictions in the statements of witnesses regarding the purchase of the weapon, cement and drum. They have argued that neither CCTV footage nor valid purchase receipts were produced to substantiate these transactions.