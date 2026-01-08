ETV Bharat / state

Konaseema Blowout Under Control, Villagers’ Lives Back to Normal; MLA Demands Compensation For The Affected

File - Smoke and flames billow after a gas pipeline leak at a well, operated by ONGC�s production contractor Deep Industries Ltd, triggered a fire, in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. ( PTI )

Amalapuram: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector Mahesh Kumar said that the blowout that occurred in the district is now under control. He was addressing a press conference along with Rajolu MLA Deva Varaprasad and officials of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

The Collector said massive flames were witnessed when the blowout occurred on January 5. 2026. However, the intensity of the fire has since reduced, which has allowed personnel to approach within 10 metres of the well and undertake control operations.

He said the flames are expected to be completely extinguished and the well capped within the next four days. He added that normal life in villages surrounding the blowout site has not been affected. The district administration is also taking steps to provide compensation to those who suffered losses due to the blaze.

Rajolu MLA Deva Varaprasad said it was a terrifying situation when the blowout occurred. It forced residents of Irusumanda, Gubbalavaripalem, Lakkavaram and Chintalapalli villages to flee in panic. He alleged that there were inadequate water resources at the site initially to control the fire.